WKN: A2QLZF | ISIN: US71742W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: Q29
Frankfurt
12.05.23
08:00 Uhr
31,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2023 | 23:30
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2023.

Highlights

  • Total investment income of $9.6 million and net investment income of $3.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $131.2 million, or $62.70 per share as of March 31, 2023
  • Redeemed the $22.5 million 6.125% unsecured notes on January 17, 2023
  • On February 8, 2023, the Board approved the expansion of the current repurchase program from $25 million to $35 million
  • Weighted average yield of 11.8% on debt and other income producing investments

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

"During the quarter we grew NII per share and NAV per share in what was a difficult environment for the broader markets. In January, we successfully redeemed the 6.125% notes due in March 2023. We believe our strong capital structure and available liquidity well position us to continue our focus on sourcing attractive investment opportunities to drive shareholder value."

Selected Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, total investment income was $4.9 million and $9.6 million, of which $4.2 million and $8.7 million, respectively, was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively, was attributable to fee and other income.

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, total net expenses were $3.1 million and $6.2 million and total net investment income was $1.8 million and $3.4 million.

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a net realized loss of $0.8 million and $0.8 million and net unrealized gain of $5.7 million and $8.0 million, due largely to market volatility in various investments.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of March 31, 2023, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $200.1 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 6 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $9.6 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2023, the Company had $10.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $57.5 million and $23.2 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and the Credit Facility, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN's ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, grow the Company, increase net investment income, reduce operating expenses, implement its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation's common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

March 31,
2023
(Unaudited) 		September 30,
2022
Assets:
Investments at fair value
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $150,946,951 and $147,378,917, respectively) $128,510,921 $122,616,275
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $27,328,814 and $30,585,884, respectively) 10,046,722 12,314,192
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $84,266,490 and $85,483,093, respectively) 61,531,676 58,026,182
Total Investments at fair value 200,089,319 192,956,649
Cash and cash equivalents 10,763,751 22,768,066
Receivables:
Interest receivable 725,649 727,576
Paydown receivable - 112,500
Dividends receivable 269,330 269,330
Other receivable - 36,992
Prepaid share repurchase 124,328 489,156
Deferred financing costs 848,312 50,000
Due from Affiliate 393,589 271,962
Other assets 718,489 1,192,677
Total Assets $213,932,767 $218,874,908
Liabilities:
Credit facility and note payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,864,836 and $2,059,164, respectively) $78,877,105 $77,962,636
Investments purchased payable 1,026,818 -
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,366,493 2,040,277
Interest and fees payable 673,294 503,125
Other liabilities 500,761 572,949
Deferred revenue 335,507 325,602
Administrator expenses payable (see Note 6) 1,900 74,911
Due to broker - 16,550,000
Total Liabilities 82,781,878 98,029,500
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
Net Assets:
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,091,638 and 2,102,129 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,092 2,102
Capital in excess of par value 675,047,159 675,401,802
Total distributable earnings (loss) (543,898,362) (554,558,496)
Total Net Assets 131,150,889 120,845,408
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $213,932,767 $218,874,908
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $62.70 $57.49

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 		For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest Income:
Interest from investments
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Cash$2,116,741 $1,264,327 $4,032,782 $2,280,019
Payment in-kind 119,593 100,062 225,780 238,573
Affiliated investments:
Cash 261,028 387,918 459,481 510,065
Payment in-kind - 92,733 - 189,761
Controlled investments:
Cash 57,188 807,022 251,815 1,360,660
Payment in-kind 155,994 - 245,737 -
Total interest income 2,710,544 2,652,062 5,215,595 4,579,078
Dividend income 1,503,375 913,949 3,535,733 1,616,879
Interest from cash and cash equivalents 125,471 6,031 217,697 8,770
Fee income (see Note 9) 171,055 85,143 244,654 355,265
Other income 401,986 - 401,986 230,434
Total Investment Income 4,912,431 3,657,185 9,615,665 6,790,426
Expenses:
Interest and financing expenses 1,381,596 1,221,063 2,614,772 2,708,738
Salaries and benefits 802,090 430,293 1,659,623 936,168
Professional fees, net 377,229 160,594 725,146 467,345
General and administrative expenses 201,181 290,136 421,158 486,695
Directors fees 176,500 167,000 370,500 375,500
Insurance expenses 121,387 155,450 245,471 314,354
Administrator expenses (see Note 6) 77,937 82,415 155,821 151,281
Total expenses 3,137,920 2,506,951 6,192,491 5,440,081
Net Investment Income 1,774,511 1,150,234 3,423,174 1,350,345
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
Net realized gains (losses):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (838,070) 453,916 (824,622) 938,429
Affiliated investments - - - 14,737,897
Controlled investments 23,273 - 23,273 925
Total net realized gains (losses) (814,797) 453,916 (801,349) 15,677,251
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 803,513 (2,139,279) 2,326,612 (2,007,316)
Affiliated investments 274,063 1,538,979 989,600 (8,934,864)
Controlled investments 4,670,928 1,968,804 4,722,097 1,986,445
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) 5,748,504 1,368,504 8,038,309 (8,955,735)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (see Note 5) - - - (296,197)
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) 4,933,707 1,822,420 7,236,960 6,425,319
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations$6,708,218 $2,972,654 $10,660,134 $7,775,664
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share$3.20 $1.24 $5.08 $3.16
Weighted average basic and diluted net investment income (loss) per common share$0.85 $0.48 $1.63 $0.55
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11) 2,095,193 2,397,911 2,098,041 2,458,222

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.