Amp Energy has won a 150 MW wind-solar auction in India with a bid of INR 3.07 ($0.037)/kWh.From pv magazine India Amp Energy India has won an auction by West Bengal distribution company CESC to acquire 150 MW of wind-solar hybrid power, with its Amp Green Energy subsidiary securing the capacity at the lowest tariff of $0.037/kWh. The company will install 250 MWp of wind and solar capacity to meet the contracted 150 MW power. They have the flexibility to develop the project anywhere in India, as long as it is connected to the inter-state transmission network, operating on a build-own-operate basis. ...

