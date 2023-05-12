IMKI unveils The Sound Odyssey at the roman Theatre of Orange in France

From May, the roman Theatre of Orange, an outstanding monument at the cutting edge of innovations, will host the Sound Odyssey, a unique and immersive show that will transport visitors in the heart of mythology. This new visual and sound experience will highlight the very first monumental video mapping created by AI, produced by IMKI, an startup specialising in the design and development of custom generative AI

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005617/en/

L'Odyssée Sonore by IMKI Roman Theatre of Orange in France https://www.odyssee-sonore.com/

THE SOUND ODYSSEE A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE IN THE HEART OF ANCIENT MYTHOLOGY

The roman Theatre of Orange has been at the forefront of innovations for 2000 years. Bathing in sound and image, visitors will be able to enjoy a unique experience in an unparalleled visual universe at the heart of ancient mythology thanks to a 360° video mapping system, consisting of 25 video projectors

This multisensory experience will be accessible to all audiences from 7 to 77 years old. It is therefore primarily intergenerational and designed to be experienced with friends or family. 250 visitors will be able to participate in the show instantly within a 5000 m² projection area for 45'

The innovations by IMKI are twofold : geolocation of sound coupled with spatialization and generative AI as the engine of the video mapping system. It's the first mapping has been entirely designed by AI, a technology at the cutting edge of innovation capable of imagining and drawing worlds and creatures of unparalleled creativity

IMKI, CUSTOM AI FOR CULTURE AND LUXURY

Founded in 2020 in Strasbourg, IMKI develops Generative AI to help its clients multiply their creative capacities

IMKI is aimed at all world's companies whom the past is an asset to build future developments: Culture and Luxury

Thanks to its expertise and unique method, IMKI develops custom creative AI that generate specific content faster and with lower production costs. Our goal To increase creative capacity and preserve the artistic DNA of companies

IMKI enhances brand heritage by creating custom generative AI tools. Drawing from the DNA and artistic heritage of its clients, IMKI creates powerful creative assistance tools.

The startup aims to become THE reference in Generative AI within 5 years. IMKI now wishes to deploy its innovative offer and propose the essential technological brick to companies to multiply their creative power and increase their productivity

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005617/en/

Contacts:

Marie LATHOUD m.lathoud@imki.tech