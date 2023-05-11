Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.: Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 . The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/ 1:30 PM Pacific Time .

"We are focused on optimizing the potential for success in the promising late-stage development program of REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder," said Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "The amended protocol for ongoing Study 302, is now being implemented and enrollment is progressing, with trial completion anticipated in the first half of 2024. For the new planned Study 304, we have finalized site selection and solidified a rigorous patient eligibility process."

"We are optimistic about the protocol and trial design improvements we have made. Based on data generated to date, we believe we have been able to identify those clinical sites that were better able to control placebo response, and those that understand the importance of enrolling appropriate subjects with documented diagnoses and treatment histories. We have increased our own internal oversight of the subject eligibility process with the build-out of an internal clinical development team led by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Cedric O'Gorman, who has previously run positive registrational trials in MDD. Moreover, we are sufficiently funded to execute our plans to reach data readouts from both Phase 3 trials in 2024."

Implemented the amended protocol for ongoing Reliance II (Study 302), a Phase 3 trial of REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD



Completed protocol and finalized site selection for Study 304, the new planned Phase 3 trial of REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD



Conclusion of Reliance OLS (Study 310), a long-term, open-label study of REL-1017 in MDD



Two late-breaking posters accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Meeting

Complete enrollment in ongoing Reliance II (Study 302), which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, in the first half of 2024



Initiate new Study 304 in mid-2023, with a planned enrollment of approximately 300 patients, with completion anticipated in the second half of 2024



Announce results from the Reliance OLS (Study 310) in 2023

Research and development expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, totaled $15.9 million, compared to $25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The decrease was primarily associated with the completion of the Reliance I and Reliance III clinical studies in late 2022.



General and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, totaled $12.3 million, compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation.



Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $26.3 million, or $0.87 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $39.7 million, or $1.40 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .



Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023, totaled $16.5 million, compared to $19.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .



As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $132.4 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $148.3 million at December 31, 2022 .

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Reliance Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As of











March 31,



As of





2023

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,894,360



$ 5,395,905

Short-term investments



103,547,634





142,926,781

Other receivables



-





512,432

Prepaid expenses



3,089,580





4,035,186

Total current assets



135,531,574





152,870,304

Other assets



34,875





34,875

Total assets

$ 135,566,449



$ 152,905,179



















Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 6)

































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 4,421,965



$ 5,261,936

Accrued expenses



5,675,292





7,206,941

Total current liabilities



10,097,257





12,468,877

Total liabilities



10,097,257





12,468,877



















Stockholders' Equity:















Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 30,099,203

shares issued and outstanding



30,099





30,099

Additional paid-in capital



613,871,604





602,517,138

Accumulated deficit



(488,432,511)





(462,110,935)

Total stockholders' equity



125,469,192





140,436,302

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 135,566,449



$ 152,905,179



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)











Three months ended





March 31,





2023



2022















Operating expenses:











Research and development

$ 15,861,010



$ 25,012,853

General and administrative



12,292,599





13,284,570

Total operating expenses



28,153,609





38,297,423



















Loss from operations



(28,153,609)





(38,297,423)



















Other income (expenses):















Interest/investment income, net



1,207,631





329,949

Realized loss on short-term investments



(666,708)





(15,022)

Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments



1,291,110





(1,763,287)

Total other income (expenses)



1,832,033





(1,448,360)



















Net loss

$ (26,321,576)



$ (39,745,783)



















Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.87)



$ (1.40)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted



30,099,203





28,392,601



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, 2023





Common Stock



Additional

Paid-in



Accumulated











Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total

Balance - December 31, 2022



30,099,203



$ 30,099



$ 602,517,138



$ (462,110,935)



$ 140,436,302

Stock based compensation



-





-





11,354,466





-





11,354,466

Net loss



-





-





-





(26,321,576)





(26,321,576)

Balance - March 31, 2023



30,099,203



$ 30,099



$ 613,871,604



$ (488,432,511)



$ 125,469,192









Three months ended March 31, 2022





Common Stock



Additional

Paid-in



Accumulated











Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total

Balance - December 31, 2021



27,740,147



$ 27,740



$ 513,304,258



$ (305,067,112)



$ 208,264,886

Stock based compensation



-





-





11,930,681





-





11,930,681

ATM offering, net



1,609,343





1,610





29,581,932





-





29,583,542

Warrant exercised for cash



33,334





33





299,973





-





300,006

Options exercised for cash



20,000





20





64,780





-





64,800

Net loss



-





-





-





(39,745,783)





(39,745,783)

Balance - March 31, 2022



29,402,824



$ 29,403



$ 555,181,624



$ (344,812,895)



$ 210,398,132



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)











Three months ended





March 31,





2023



2022















Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (26,321,576)



$ (39,745,783)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation expense



-





-

Stock-based compensation



11,354,466





11,930,681

Realized loss on short-term investments



666,708





15,022

Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments



(1,291,110)





1,763,287

Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Lease payment receivable



-





20,923

Other receivables



512,432





-

Prepaid expenses



945,606





6,237,575

Accounts payable



(839,971)





(522,353)

Accrued expenses



(1,531,649)





870,905

Net cash used in operating activities



(16,505,094)





(19,429,743)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of short-term investments



(34,767,287)





(25,915,957)

Sale of short-term investments



74,770,836





15,888,289

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



40,003,549





(10,027,668)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common stock



-





29,583,542

Proceeds from options exercised for common stock



-





64,800

Proceeds from warrants exercised for common stock



-





300,006

Net cash provided by financing activities



-





29,948,348

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



23,498,455





490,937

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



5,395,905





44,443,439



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 28,894,360



$ 44,934,376





















