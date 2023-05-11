Research Solutions, Inc.: Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Reports 18% Revenue Increase and 24% Increase in ARR to $9.1 Million

HENDERSON, Nev., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Summary

Total revenue of $10.3 million, an 18.1% increase from prior-year quarter and the Company's first reported quarter of over $10 million in revenue

Platform revenue up 26% to $2.2 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 24% to $9.1 million.

Gross profit up 24% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 190 basis points to 38.9%.

Earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter. Fiscal year to date net income of $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.05 in the same fiscal year to date period in the prior-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $559,000 compared to $94,000 in the prior-year quarter

Positive cash flow from operations of $0.8 million for the quarter and $1.9 million fiscal year to date, compared to negative cash flow from operations of $0.4 million in the same fiscal year to date period in the prior-year

"Our third quarter results reflect the continued adoption of our platform by new customers and a 16% revenue increase in our transactions business, due to both organic growth and the successful transition of customer contracts from FIZ Karlsruhe, which took effect on January 1, 2023," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "Platform growth remained challenging in the quarter as our customers continue to extend sales cycles and operate under tightened budgets. Our profitability, however, has allowed us to continue to invest in marketing and product development, with some important product features being successfully released in the quarter. We feel well positioned to execute as the economic environment improves and believe our products will be even more relevant to our research customers."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue was $10.3 million, an 18.1% increase from $8.8 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 26% to $2.2 million compared to $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 25 net deployments added in the quarter, as well as upsells to existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $9.1 million, up 24% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $8.1 million, compared to $7.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to organic growth and higher transaction volumes related to contracts transferred from FIZ Karlsruhe effective on January 1, 2023 . The transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,417, compared to 1,193 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 190 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 38.9%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business as well as increased margins in the transactions business.

Total operating expenses were $3.9 million, compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher sales and marketing and general and administrative costs, the latter related to recruiting fees expensed in the period.

Net income in the third quarter was $237,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($341,000), or ($0.01) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $559,000, compared to $94,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET ( 2:00 p.m. PT )

Dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180

Conference ID: 10178138

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 11, 2023 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10178138, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2023 2022 Change % Change

2023 2022 Change % Change Revenue:



















Platforms $ 2,249,632 $ 1,786,224 $ 463,408 25.9 %

$ 6,379,871 $ 4,900,927 $ 1,478,944 30.2 %

Transactions $ 8,092,794 $ 6,971,128 1,121,666 16.1 %

$ 21,363,864 $ 19,471,216 1,892,648 9.7 % Total Revenue 10,342,426 8,757,352 1,585,074 18.1 %

27,743,735 24,372,143 3,371,592 13.8 %



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 1,981,002 1,567,173 413,829 26.4 %

5,627,695 4,204,552 1,423,144 33.8 %

Transactions 2,046,271 1,671,324 374,947 22.4 %

5,152,653 4,531,980 620,673 13.7 % Total Gross Profit 4,027,273 3,238,497 788,776 24.4 %

10,780,348 8,736,532 2,043,817 23.4 %



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 88.1 % 87.7 % 0.3 %



88.2 % 85.8 % 2.4 %



Transactions 25.3 % 24.0 % 1.3 %



24.1 % 23.3 % 0.8 %

Total Gross Profit 38.9 % 37.0 % 2.0 %



38.9 % 35.8 % 3.0 %





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 642,624 543,496 99,128 18.2 %

1,830,448 1,584,804 245,644 15.5 %

Technology and product development 953,677 971,959 (18,282) -1.9 %

2,751,099 2,661,655 89,444 3.4 %

General and administrative 1,871,591 1,629,371 242,220 14.9 %

5,004,678 4,742,729 261,950 5.5 %

Depreciation and amortization 18,332 4,988 13,344 267.5 %

30,486 12,144 18,342 151.0 %

Stock-based compensation 480,458 399,234 81,224 20.3 %

1,264,522 870,883 393,639 45.2 %

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) (72,547) 29,394 (101,941) NM

(84,210) 52,619 (136,829) NM Total Operating Expenses 3,894,135 3,578,442 315,693 8.8 %

10,797,023 9,924,834 872,190 8.8 % Income (loss) from operations 133,139 (339,944) 473,083 139.2 %

(16,675) (1,188,302) 1,171,627 98.6 %



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Other income (expense) 104,331 237 104,094 NM

218,095 777 217,318 NM

Provision for income taxes (628) (822) 194 -23.6 %

(5,543) (6,592) 1,049 15.9 %

Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -



- - -

Total Other Income (Expenses): 103,703 (585) 104,288 NM

212,552 (5,815) 218,367 NM Net income (loss) $ 236,842 $ (340,529) 577,371 169.6 %

$ 195,877 $ (1,194,117) 1,389,994 116.4 %







NM







NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 559,382 $ 93,672 $ 465,710 497.2 %

$ 1,194,123 $ (252,656) $ 1,446,779 NM

























Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2023 2022 Change % Change

2023 2022 Change % Change Platforms:



















ARR (Annual recurring revenue):



















Beginning of Period $ 8,776,977 $ 6,848,613 $ 1,928,363 28.2 %

$ 7,922,188 $ 5,880,179 $ 2,042,009 34.7 %

Incremental ARR 330,704 500,233 (169,529) -33.9 %

1,185,493 1,468,668 (283,175) -19.3 %

End of Period $ 9,107,681 $ 7,348,847 $ 1,758,834 23.9 %

$ 9,107,681 $ 7,348,847 $ 1,758,834 23.9 %





















Deployments:



















Beginning of Period 790 646 144 22.3 %

733 553 180 32.5 %

Incremental Deployments 25 34 (9) -26.5 %

82 127 (45) -35.4 %

End of Period 815 680 135 19.9 %

815 680 135 19.9 %





















ASP (Average sales price):



















Beginning of Period $ 11,110 $ 10,602 $ 509 4.8 %

$ 10,808 $ 10,633 $ 175 1.6 %

End of Period $ 11,175 $ 10,807 $ 368 3.4 %

$ 11,175 $ 10,807 $ 368 3.4 %



















Transaction Customers:



















Corporate customers 1,116 904 212 23.5 %

986 875 112 12.8 %

Academic customers 301 289 12 4.2 %

300 300 - 0.0 %

Total customers 1,417 1,193 224 18.8 %

1,287 1,175 112 9.5 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2023 2022 Change % Change

2023 2022 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ 236,842 $ (340,529) $ 577,371 169.6 %

$ 195,877 $ (1,194,117) $ 1,389,994 116.4 % Add (deduct):













-



Other income (expense) (104,331) (237) (104,094) NM

(218,095) (777) (217,318) NM

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) (72,547) 29,394 (101,941) NM

(84,210) 52,619 (136,829) NM

Provision for income taxes 628 822 (194) -23.6 %

5,543 6,592 (1,049) -15.9 %

Depreciation and amortization 18,332 4,988 13,344 267.5 %

30,486 12,144 18,342 151.0 %

Stock-based compensation 480,458 399,234 81,224 20.3 %

1,264,522 870,883 393,639 45.2 %

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ 559,382 $ 93,672 $ 465,710 497.2 %

$ 1,194,123 $ (252,656) $ 1,446,779 NM

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visitwww.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





















March 31,











2023

June 30,





(unaudited)

2022

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,132,899

$ 10,603,175

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $49,670 and $94,144, respectively



6,797,240



5,251,545

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



398,726



276,026

Prepaid royalties



798,892



846,652

Total current assets



20,127,757



16,977,398

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $868,324 and $840,996, respectively



53,766



47,985

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $11,046 and $0, respectively



430,788



-

Deposits and other assets



997



893

Total assets

$ 20,613,308

$ 17,026,276

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 7,696,205

$ 6,604,032

Deferred revenue



6,524,570



5,538,526

Total current liabilities



14,220,775



12,142,558

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-



-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,500,764 and 27,075,648 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively



29,501



27,076

Additional paid-in capital



29,386,169



28,072,855

Accumulated deficit



(22,898,395)



(23,094,272)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(124,742)



(121,941)

Total stockholders' equity



6,392,533



4,883,718

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 20,613,308

$ 17,026,276



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 2,249,632

$ 1,786,224

$ 6,379,871

$ 4,900,927

Transactions



8,092,794



6,971,128



21,363,864



19,471,216

Total revenue



10,342,426



8,757,352



27,743,735



24,372,143





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



268,630



219,051



752,176



696,375

Transactions



6,046,523



5,299,804



16,211,211



14,939,236

Total cost of revenue



6,315,153



5,518,855



16,963,387



15,635,611

Gross profit



4,027,273



3,238,497



10,780,348



8,736,532





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



3,875,802



3,573,454



10,766,537



9,912,690

Depreciation and amortization



18,332



4,988



30,486



12,144

Total operating expenses



3,894,134



3,578,442



10,797,023



9,924,834





























Income (loss) from operations



133,139



(339,945)



(16,675)



(1,188,302)





























Other income



104,331



237



218,095



777





























Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes



237,470



(339,708)



201,420



(1,187,525)

Provision for income taxes



(628)



(822)



(5,543)



(6,592)





























Net income (loss)



236,842



(340,530)



195,877



(1,194,117)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



(4,149)



1,609



(2,801)



(1,181)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 232,693

$ (338,921)

$ 193,076

$ (1,195,298)





























Basic income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01

$ (0.05)

Weighted average common shares outstanding



26,929,314



26,512,195



26,820,557



26,392,949





























Diluted income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01

$ (0.05)

Weighted average common shares outstanding



29,791,719



26,512,195



28,837,774



26,392,949



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



















Nine Months Ended





March 31,





2023

2022

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss)

$ 195,877

$ (1,194,117)

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



30,486



12,144

Fair value of vested stock options



338,973



424,450

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



925,550



446,433

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



68,272



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(1,545,695)



(904,915)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(122,700)



(67,984)

Prepaid royalties



47,760



(54,287)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



947,789



397,088

Deferred revenue



986,044



538,477

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



1,872,356



(402,711)

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(29,976)



(34,251)

Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



(297,450)



-

Net cash used in investing activities



(327,426)



(34,251)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



57,500



97,688

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



-



59,500

Common stock repurchase



(74,556)



(82,053)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(17,056)



75,135

















Effect of exchange rate changes



1,850



(1,989)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



1,529,724



(363,816)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



10,603,175



11,004,337

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 12,132,899

$ 10,640,521

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 5,543

$ 6,592



SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.