COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

" IonQ is off to a strong start this year - technically, operationally, and financially," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. " Most importantly, we met our FY23 technical target of 29 algorithmic qubits (AQ) seven months earlier than expected."

" We are also excited to announce that we hit this target using IonQ Forte, our newest world-class quantum system. IonQ Forte represents a 16x step up in power from our IonQ Aria system. With Forte already running select customer jobs, this milestone brings us yet closer to reaching quantum advantage."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

IonQ recognized revenue of $4.3 million for the first quarter, above the high end of the previously provided range, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period. This reflects some activities for one of IonQ's customer contracts taking place earlier than expected, shifting revenue dollars into the first quarter.

IonQ achieved $4.1 million in new bookings for the first quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $525.5 million as of March 31, 2023.

Net loss was $27.3 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $15.9 million for the first quarter.* Exclusions from adjusted EBITDA include a non-cash loss of $3.6 million related to the change in the fair value of IonQ's warrant liabilities.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and is reconciled to net loss, its closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Commercial Highlights

IonQ signed a contract with the United Emirates Quantum Research Center - Technology Innovation Institute to explore how quantum computing can give the nation a competitive edge.

In collaboration with Fidelity Center for Applied Technology, or FCAT, IonQ was proud to announce new work in the field of Quantum Monte Carlo. This newest accomplishment focuses on speeding up Monte Carlo simulations, a widely-used statistical analysis method in finance, science, and engineering.

IonQ launched a partnership with BearingPoint, a global management and technology consulting firm, to bolster their growing quantum team in Europe.

Technical Highlights

IonQ achieved 29 AQ on IonQ Forte, the Company's latest world-class quantum system, reaching the Company's most significant 2023 technical goal seven months ahead of the Company's technical roadmap. This is a 16x increase in computational power, measured by useful computational space for running algorithms, compared to IonQ Aria with 25 AQ.

IonQ completed construction of IonQ Aria 2, a second Aria-class quantum computer. This new machine will join IonQ Aria 1 on the public cloud this quarter.

IonQ published research results on modeling human cognition using quantum hardware in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Entropy . This is the first output of work IonQ initiated a year ago on quantum artificial intelligence, or quantum AI.

. This is the first output of work IonQ initiated a year ago on quantum artificial intelligence, or quantum AI. IonQ hired Pat Tang as Vice President of Research and Development. Pat brings over 23 years of technology experience, most recently as Vice President of Engineering at Amazon's Lab126.

2023 Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, IonQ is expecting revenue of between $4.1 million and $4.5 million.

For the full year 2023, IonQ is increasing its revenue outlook range to $18.8 million to $19.2 million.

For the full year 2023, IonQ is reiterating its previously stated bookings range of $38 million to $42 million.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement IonQ's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, IonQ uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this measure provides investors an additional meaningful method to evaluate certain aspects of the Company's results period over period. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest income, net, interest expense, benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of assumed warrant liabilities, and other non-recurring non-operating income and expenses. IonQ uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its business, excluding specifically identified items that it does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of recurring operations. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and IonQ's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For IonQ's investors to be better able to compare the Company's current results with those of previous periods, IonQ shows a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company's ability to further develop and advance its quantum computers and achieve scale; our ability to reach quantum advantage; the potential benefits of quantum computing and IonQ's collaborations, partnerships and customer contracts, including those with the government of the United Arab Emirates, FCAT and BearingPoint; IonQ's market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management's financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023; continued customer demand for IonQ's products; IonQ's ability to bring IonQ Aria 2 to market in the time period provided or at all; the ability of quantum computing to improve decision-making models and artificial intelligence. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and the Company's products, services and solutions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's business; the Company's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of public health crises and/or increased inflationary pressures. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 4,285 $ 1,953 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,036 568 Research and development 16,233 7,338 Sales and marketing 2,667 1,871 General and administrative 10,581 9,194 Depreciation and amortization 1,791 1,266 Total operating costs and expenses 32,308 20,237 Loss from operations (28,023 ) (18,284 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (3,610 ) 13,448 Interest income, net 4,231 608 Other income (expense), net 64 1 Loss before benefit for income taxes (27,338 ) (4,227 ) Benefit for income taxes - - Net loss $ (27,338 ) $ (4,227 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders - basic and diluted 200,112,855 196,183,247

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,901 $ 44,367 Short-term investments 335,966 311,430 Accounts receivable 1,837 3,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,638 12,539 Total current assets 402,342 371,628 Long-term investments 137,646 182,001 Property and equipment, net 26,488 26,014 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,796 3,753 Intangible assets, net 10,051 8,944 Goodwill 742 742 Other noncurrent assets 4,857 4,910 Total Assets $ 587,922 $ 597,992 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,597 $ 3,055 Accrued expenses 9,414 6,655 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 610 591 Unearned revenue 6,294 8,729 Current portion of stock option early exercise liabilities 945 1,130 Total current liabilities 20,860 20,160 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,624 3,459 Unearned revenue, net of current portion 954 1,201 Stock option early exercise liabilities, net of current portion 741 839 Warrant liabilities 7,429 3,819 Other noncurrent liabilities 77 303 Total liabilities $ 35,685 $ 29,781 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 779,286 769,848 Accumulated deficit (221,640 ) (194,302 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,429 ) (7,355 ) Total stockholders' equity 552,237 568,211 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 587,922 $ 597,992

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (27,338 ) $ (4,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,791 1,266 Non-cash research and development arrangements 130 130 Stock-based compensation 10,268 6,672 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 3,610 (13,448 ) Other, net (1,570 ) (490 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,044 138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (939 ) 1,516 Accounts payable 728 (291 ) Accrued expenses 920 1,571 Unearned revenue (3,271 ) (1,058 ) Other assets and liabilities (188 ) (103 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,815 ) (8,324 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,185 ) (2,672 ) Capitalized software development costs (843 ) (457 ) Intangible asset acquisition costs (318 ) (134 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (64,430 ) (311,235 ) Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 88,091 10,400 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 21,315 (304,098 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock options exercised 52 132 Other financing, net (18 ) 16 Net cash provided by financing activities 34 148 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,534 (312,274 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 46,367 399,025 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 53,901 $ 86,751

IonQ, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (27,338 ) $ (4,227 ) Interest income, net (4,231 ) (608 ) Interest expense - - Benefit for income taxes - - Depreciation and amortization expense 1,791 1,266 Stock-based compensation 10,268 6,672 Change in fair value of assumed warrant liabilities 3,610 (13,448 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,900 ) $ (10,345 )

