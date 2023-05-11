NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the "Company" or "AGAE"), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"It has been a strong start to the year so far at Allied and we are continuing to gain momentum in the second quarter as we advance on our strategic objectives," said Yinghua Chen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are also excited to have recently announced our continued relationship with HyperX/HP on the Arena branding side and renewal of sponsorship from Progressive Insurance on our original content programs. These growing relationships are further evidence that Allied is recognized as an established name in the gaming entertainment community and that we offer an inroad to this crucial and fast-growing multi-billion-dollar gaming marketplace."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues: Total revenues of $1.2 million were relatively flat from the fourth quarter of 2022, and down from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to the timing of the Company's original content series, ELEVATED, which recognized revenues for Season 1 in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to recognize revenues for Season 2 in the second quarter of 2023.

Costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses were $3.8 million, a decrease of 38% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was in large part due to a 26% reduction in general & administrative expenses, principally cash, severance and stock-based compensation, as well as the aforementioned timing and related expense recognition of ELEVATED.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in the prior year period. Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 includes approximately $734,000 of interest income earned on short-term investments.

Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 20% reduction from a loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of the GAAP-basis net loss to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the table at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had a cash and short-term investments position of $84.4 million, including $5.0 million of restricted cash. This compared to $86.8 million in cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2022, which also included $5.0 million of restricted cash. At March 31, 2023, the Company had a working capital position of $75.6 million compared to $79.1 million at December 31, 2022. AGAE's working capital positions on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were reduced by operating lease liabilities of $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, recorded in connection with the Company's implementation of the new leasing standard (ASC 842) on December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately 39.1 million shares of outstanding common stock.

During the first quarter, the Company bought back a total of 1.1 million shares of its common stock at an average selling price of $1.26 for a total cost of $1.43 million, excluding broker fees. Moving forward, the manner, timing and amount of any purchases will continue to be based on an evaluation of market conditions, stock price and other factors.

Operational Update

Allied Esports produced 82 events in the first quarter of 2023, with 42 proprietary events and 40 third-party events. Third-party events were up 5.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and were highlighted by the View Sonic CES Event, the HyperX CES Event, Nighthawk Pictures Production, ReliaQuest, and Astral Clash.

The Allied Esports mobile arena was also active with six events during the quarter, including the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas; the Feld Motorsports eSX Finals in Los Angeles, California; the AIM Sports Volleyball SoCal Cup in Seal Beach, California; The Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Race in Los Angeles, California; Superbowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona; and NHL Stadium Series in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, AGAE announced that AE Studios, its content development, storytelling and production services arm, will produce the second season of ELEVATED, Presented by Progressive Insurance, for a total of ten episodes. Season 2 premiered on May 3, 2023 on various creator channels from One True King (OTK), one of the most watched content organizations on Twitch.

Also subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced the extension of its exclusive naming rights agreement with HyperX/HP, which ensures that AGAE's flagship arena will remain known as HyperX Arena Las Vegas. HyperX/HP will continue to receive prominent branding and signage inside and outside of the venue, as well as partner with AGAE on a variety of co-branded experiences and events at the arena. In addition, as part of the expansion of the agreement, HP Omen will now sponsor the Allied Mobile Esports Truck as well.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As a supplement to our financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to the Company's GAAP financial results and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

The Company provides net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company provides EBITDA (defined as GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization). The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA excluding certain non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, inducement expense, extinguishment losses and impairment losses.

In the future, the Company may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information to measure the Company's financial and operating performance. In particular, these measures facilitate comparison of our operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of the Company by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business, operating results, or future outlook. Additionally, we consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with others, in assessing the Company's operating results, measuring compliance with any applicable requirements of the Company's debt financing agreements in place at such time, as well as in planning and forecasting.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, and our non-GAAP definitions of the "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" do not have a standardized meaning. Therefore, other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but include or exclude different items, which may not provide investors a comparable view of the Company's performance in relation to other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations resulting from the exclusion of these items by considering the impact of the items separately and by considering the Company's GAAP, as well as non-GAAP, financial results and outlook, and by presenting the most comparable GAAP measures directly ahead of non-GAAP measures, and by providing a reconciliation that indicates and describes the adjustments made.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include our statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans, including product and service developments, future financial conditions, results or projections or current expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend" or "continue," the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: risks associated with the future direction or governance of the Company; our ability to execute on our business plan; the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products and services; the ability to retain key personnel; potential litigation; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our services; a change in our plans to retain or invest the net cash proceeds from the WPT sale transaction; our inability to enter into one or more future acquisition or strategic transactions using the net proceeds from the WPT sale transaction; and our ability, or a decision not to pursue strategic options for the esports business. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. The business and operations of AGAE are subject to substantial risks, which increase the uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to release publicly the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Further information on potential factors that could affect our business and results is described under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, as well as subsequent reports we file with the SEC. Readers are also urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures we made in such Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports with the SEC.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,587,191 $ 11,167,442 Short-term investments 74,500,000 70,000,000 Interest receivable 1,302,212 677,397 Accounts receivable 306,423 72,739 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 724,111 459,274 Total Current Assets 80,419,937 82,376,852 Restricted cash 5,000,000 5,000,000 Property and equipment, net 3,459,550 4,005,622 Digital assets 49,392 49,761 Intangible assets, net 586,837 22,836 Deposits 379,105 379,105 Operating lease right-of-use asset 5,618,413 5,845,549 Other assets 99,900 49,950 Total Assets $ 95,613,134 $ 97,729,675 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 538,227 $ 317,561 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,896,874 1,645,379 Deferred revenue 1,146,200 108,428 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,279,117 1,227,164 Total Current Liabilities 4,860,418 3,298,532 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 6,194,507 6,527,075 Total Liabilities 11,054,925 9,825,607 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 39,085,470 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and 37,398,120 and 38,503,724 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,909 3,909 Additional paid in capital 198,531,740 198,526,614 Accumulated deficit (112,129,355 ) (110,235,568 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 221,555 219,675 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,687,350 and 581,746 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (2,069,640 ) (610,562 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 84,558,209 87,904,068 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 95,613,134 $ 97,729,675

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: In-person $ 1,193,330 $ 2,203,066 Multiplatform content 101 208,988 Total Revenues 1,193,431 2,412,054 Costs and Expenses: In-person (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 672,222 1,810,353 Multiplatform content (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 395 21,133 Selling and marketing expenses 54,598 69,038 General and administrative expenses 2,543,347 3,451,870 Depreciation and amortization 578,560 808,612 Total Costs and Expenses 3,849,122 6,161,006 Loss From Operations (2,655,691 ) (3,748,952 ) Other Income (Expense): Other income (expense), net 27,455 (6,707 ) Interest income, net 734,449 4,462 Total Other Income (Expense) 761,904 (2,245 ) Net loss (1,893,787 ) (3,751,197 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,880 12,964 Total Comprehensive Loss $ (1,891,907 ) $ (3,738,233 ) Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Common Share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 38,389,202 39,064,463

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of AGAE's profitability or liquidity. AGAE's management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow external users of its financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, to more effectively evaluate its operating performance, compare the results of its operations from period to period and against AGAE's peers without regard to AGAE's financing methods, hedging positions or capital structure and because it highlights trends in AGAE's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. AGAE presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures of its performance that are frequently used by others in evaluating companies in its industry. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA AGAE presents may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. AGAE defines "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. AGAE defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, gain on forgiveness of PPP loans, transaction costs and other charges related to the sale of WPT, impairment losses, conversion inducement expenses and extinguishment losses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss from continuing operations, AGAE's most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Continuing operations Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,893,787 ) $ (3,751,197 ) Interest income, net (734,449 ) (4,462 ) Depreciation and amortization 578,560 808,612 EBITDA (2,049,676 ) (2,947,047 ) Stock compensation 5,126 401,296 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,044,550 ) $ (2,545,751 )

