HONOR Announces the UK Launch and Price of its Folding Flagship, the HONOR Magic Vs priced at £1,399

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, HONOR, today announced the UK launch date and price of its latest folding flagship smartphone, HONOR Magic Vs. The Magic Vs will go on sale in the UK on the 19th May on the HONOR website, Hihonor, in Cyan and Black, and on the 26th May in Amazon, Argos and Very in Black. The Magic Vs will also be available with Three in Early June, with 6-months free airtime on Unlimited data plans.

The UK RRP for Magic Vs is £1,399, however with launch offers from Hihonor, customers can purchase the Magic Vs from as low as £1,199 if users subscribe for more info and purchase the device before 26th May.

The HONOR Magic Vs was announced globally at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year. However, HONOR Magic Vs is the first foldable flagship to debut outside of China and boasts exceptional design, display, and performance upgrades compared to existing foldable smartphones on the market.

Introducing A Groundbreaking Hinge Design

The HONOR Magic Vs is exceptionally slim and lightweight, measuring just 12.9mm thin when folded and 267g in weight. Despite its compact nature, the HONOR Magic Vs features a 5000mAh battery, the largest battery capacity among foldable smartphones under 270g available today.

Contributing to the light weight of the HONOR Magic Vs is a revolutionary Super-light Gearless Hinge that has been carefully crafted using single-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation down to just 4. The hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use based on 100 folds per day, setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphone design.

The HONOR Magic Vs folds tightly without a gap and has an almost fully flat screen when unfolded, a feature that competing foldable devices on the market do not offer.

Dual Display Delivers an Exceptional Viewing Experience

The HONOR Magic Vs features a user-friendly 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. When unfolded, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display, enabling users to multi-task and view content with remarkable ease.

Packed with professional eye comfort solutions, the HONOR Magic Vs features Dynamic Dimming, Circadian Night Display, and 1920Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming, the highest frequency ever achieved in the current foldable smartphones markets, to effectively reduce the effects of digital eye strain.

Superior Configurations for a Powerful User Experience

The HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with an impressive rear triple camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Main Camera and an 8MP 3X Optical Zoom Camera, delivering an exceptional photography experience, no matter the shooting scenario.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers enhanced performance with higher power efficiency for a faster and smoother user experience. With HONOR's Turbo X engines, it strives to bring you longer battery life and a smoother experience.

The HONOR Magic Vs runs the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. In addition to MagicRing for multi-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition, the foldable flagship features Smart Multi-window and APP Extender to support multi-tasking across applications and within the same application, respectively, helping users save time.

Olivier Dobo, Marketing Director at HONOR UK said: "We know our product portfolio puts some of the best features into the hands of consumers. With HONOR Magic Vs coming to the UK, we are thrilled that UK customers will get to experience our latest folding flagship device."

He continued: "With Magic Vs' unique hinge design, stellar camera set-up and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, we know it can fiercely compete in the existing foldable phone market and bring solid form-factor and exceptional performance for those who want the best out of their foldable phone."

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/uk

