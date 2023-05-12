Powered by installation robots, on-site assembly line and digital twin software, the Terabase automated power plant construction system aims to boost productivity and cut construction costs.From pv magazine USA Terabase is launching Terafab, an automated utility-scale solar installation system. It describes the service as an automated "field factory" that can double installation productivity. The installation system makes use of digital twins, logistics software, an on-site digital command center, a field-deployed automated assembly line, and installation rovers that can operate 24/7. The company ...

