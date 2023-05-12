DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-May-2023 / 09:48 GMT/BST

Wickes Group plc

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 12 May 2023 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 11 May 2023.

Date PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of shares following acquisition 11 May 2023 Christopher Rogers 68,728 GBP1.368 140,000

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Christopher Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP1.368 68,728 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Aggregate Total d) -Aggregated volume -Price GBP1.368 68,728 GBP94,019.90 e) Date of the transaction 11 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

