Freitag, 12.05.2023
WKN: A3CUC1 | ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FD
Frankfurt
12.05.23
09:15 Uhr
1,538 Euro
+0,006
+0,39 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.05.2023 | 11:22
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-May-2023 / 09:48 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group plc

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 12 May 2023 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 11 May 2023. 

Date     PDMR        Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of shares following acquisition 
11 May 2023  Christopher Rogers 68,728          GBP1.368   140,000

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                 Christopher Rogers 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status           PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment    Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                  213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                            Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
 b)      Nature of the transaction        Purchase of ordinary shares 
                            Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                            GBP1.368            68,728 
       Aggregated information                    Aggregate 
                            Aggregate Price   Volume     Aggregate Total 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
       -Price                  GBP1.368        68,728     GBP94,019.90 
e)      Date of the transaction         11 May 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction         XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  243427 
EQS News ID:  1631945 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631945&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
