Canon unveils its first compact camera specifically designed for vlogging

4K UHD movie recording, a high-quality microphone, built-in stand and 14 unique colour filters turn the new Canon PowerShot V10 into the ideal companion for vlogging

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon today introduces the PowerShot V10, a lightweight and easy-to-use vlogging camera for those who want to take friends and followers along on their adventures, without having to carry a lot of equipment. Weighing just over 211g and fitting neatly into your pocket, the PowerShot V10 offers lifestyle and travel content creators an all-in-one solution that combines high-quality microphones with a built-in stand. It allows you to produce compelling content for your community, thanks to shake-free 4K UHD movie recording and professional looking background blur.





The sturdy vertical body is an entirely new design for Canon - a device so portable and unobtrusive that creators can comfortably blend in when recording themselves in crowded places. Never miss spontaneous moments and candid reactions as the centred record button is tailor-made for quick and agile one-handed camera control.

Incredible video quality, right in the palm of your hand

The PowerShot V10 features a large 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of delivering stunning 4K video quality, while also offering stills shooting capabilities[1]. For added cinematic atmosphere, creators can quickly switch up the ambiance using any of the 14 included colour filter effects and Smooth Skin mode.

The Movie Digital IS mode[2] is ideal for handheld videography as it helps with avoiding camera shake, offering sharper, cleaner footage with more detail and clarity.

Matching the broad capabilities of various social media platforms, the PowerShot V10 can shoot in both orientations[3] and record up to an hour of continuous video[4]. On top of this, its auto level feature can help keep your video straight and avoid slanted clips[5], reducing time needed to edit your content.

High-quality sound to make your message clear

Perfect for any outdoor or urban environment, the PowerShot V10 is equipped with two large stereo microphones designed for narration and a third audio noise reduction microphone. On top of the built-in wind filter, an optional windshield can be purchased as part of the advanced accessories kit[6], further improving sound quality in outdoor conditions.

Designed to capture all aspects of your life

Housed in a vertical body and designed with simplicity in mind, the PowerShot V10 can be operated almost completely single-handedly. Equipped with a 2.0-inch LCD touchscreen which you can flip to the front, perfect for self-vlogging or recording others, it lends itself to handheld shooting, allowing you to easily capture emotions and create that intimacy between you and your viewers. The built-in stand gives you the option to record more free-standing[7] content like cooking tutorials, hauls or popular formats like 'Get Ready With Me', 'Unboxing', 'AMA' or listicle videos.

Connecting you to your followers - no matter where you are

The PowerShot V10 is fully compatible with Canon Camera Connect app, so you can transfer your videos to a smartphone or tablet over Wi-Fi with ease. Managing your video workflow has never been easier with built-in image.canon integration for temporary cloud storage, from which you can directly transfer to your platform of choice. Its smart, intuitive design also includes both HDMI and USB ports for easy transfers to a laptop or PC, or to use as a webcam. For those who are constantly out and about, the device can be recharged on the go via USB-C.

Take your content straight from the camera to your viewers, with simplified live streaming capabilities[8] included in the PowerShot V10 - allowing you to go live to your followers with dedicated menu options for live streaming on YouTube and Facebook[9].

Accessories suitable for any journey

The Canon PowerShot V10 can be purchased as part of two different bundles. The standard kit, with power cable, soft case, lens cap, windshield and wrist strap. For those who want more creative options, an advanced kit, designed in collaboration with SmallRig, includes a cage which can be used to attach a ring light or hold an external microphone.

To find out more about the new Canon PowerShot V10, please visit: https://www.canon-me.com/cameras/powershot-v10/

PowerShot V10 - Key Features:

Compact and lightweight vertical body

Wide angle lens focal length 6.6mm (35mm equivalent focal lengths are 18mm in stills and 19mm in video mode), f/2.8 maximum aperture

Movie recording in 4K UHD at 29.97/25.00 fps and Full HD at 59.94/50.00 fps

UHD at 29.97/25.00 fps and Full HD at 59.94/50.00 fps Face-tracking AF

Smooth Skin movie shooting mode

Large stereo microphone

Tilt-up screen

Built-in stand (easy tilt adjustment up to 30 degrees)

14 colour filters

JPG still image shooting, equivalent to Scene Intelligent Auto

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Webcam [UVC/UAC]

[1] 15.2 megapixels when shooting photo stills

[2] Using Movie Digital IS results in cropped movies. The feature cannot be combined with auto level, digital zoom or Smooth Skin mode.

[3] Can shoot vertically by rotating the camera on its side. Users can set the playback as vertical via the camera's menu. Upon transfer to any software or social media, your video will then automatically change to vertical.

[4] Maximum recording time per movie up to 1hr. If the camera's internal temperature becomes too high, the recording time may reduce. Shooting 4K UHD 29.97p for approx. 20 minutes without heat limit is possible if starting from +23°C. In other modes there is no limit due to heat (apart from Smooth Skin movie recording in 4K which is limited to 5 minutes).

[5] Video is slightly cropped and the Auto Level function cannot be combined with Movie Digital IS, or with Smooth Skin movie modes.

[6] Bundles can vary, windshield will be sold separately on Canon Store

[7] The built-in stand enables set up at an angle of -30° to -10° for high-angle shooting and 10° to 30 ° for low-angle shooting.

[8] A stable Wi-Fi connection in a less crowded 2.4GHz wireless space with fast upload speed is recommended for best results.

[9] Please be aware that any platform may change, stop, or terminate their service at any time without notice. Please check with the respective platform for the latest requirements. Canon makes no representations or warranties with respect to any third-party product or service, including live streaming.

