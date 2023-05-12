Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Bitget is thrilled to announce that Ordinals (ORDI) will be listed in the BRC20 Zone. Check out the details below:

Deposit time: 12 PM, 10th May 2023 (UTC)

Trading time: 12.30 PM, 10th May 2023 (UTC)

Spot Trading Link: ORDI/USDT

Spot Grid Trading Link: ORDI/USDT

Fee Schedule: ORDI/USDT





Introduction

Ordinals is a BRC20 coin on Bitcoin. What the Ordinals protocol does is to write information to each Satoshi, such as text, pictures, audio and video, etc. Due to the size limit of the Bitcoin block, the main information for inscribe (that is, mint mint) is mainly text and pictures, in the form of NFT and token.

Website - https://ordinals.com/

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with a core focus on copy trading. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subjected to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to do their research and invest at their own risk.

