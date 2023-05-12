Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Castellum AB (58/23)

With effect from May 15, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 24, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CAST TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020202737 Order book ID: 292984 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 15, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Castellum AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 05, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CAST BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020202745 Order book ID: 292985 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB