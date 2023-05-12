UPP Olaines O U: UPP Olaines OÜ Consolidated Audited 2022 Annual Report

UPP Olaines OÜ Consolidated Audited 2022 Annual Report Management report UPP Olaines OÜ (hereinafter "the Company" and together with subsidiaries "the Group") was formed for the financing, acquisition and management of the Olaines Logistics Park investment property (buildings and land). Olaines Logistics Park has two warehouse buildings: warehouse building 1 and warehouse building 2 and is located in Šarlotes, Olaines County, Olaines Municipality, Latvia, land register number 8080 003 0029, recorded in the land register of Olaine Municipality No. 5439. The area of Olaines Logistics Park is 37 204 m2 and the major tenant is Maxima Latvija SIA. The company was formed on 24 August 2017 and was inactive until 15 December 2017 when it acquired the Olaines Logistics Park cold storage. UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated total revenue for 2022 was EUR 2.626 million (2021: EUR 2.557 million), up around 3% year-on-year. Operating profit for the financial year was EUR 3.276 million (2021: EUR 2.264 million), up 44.7%. Net profit for the financial year was EUR 2.220 million (2021: EUR 1.291 million), up 72%. Growth in both Operating- and net profit is attributable to gains arising from revaluation of investment property. On 2 May 2022, Maxima Latvija SIA and Olaines Logistics SIA signed a lease extension whereby the lease term was extended to 30 April 2027. A plan for capital expenditures was also agreed whereby lighting at the logistics centre will be replaced with LED lighting, floors will be repaired and the asphalt concrete surface of the property will be repaired and other improvements will be made. On 30 March 2023, the Group extended its loan term with Luminor Bank AS to February 2025. The principal of the loan is also increased in order to finance the acquisition of a planned 2 MW solar park including the land for it. The bank's interest rate margin is increased by 35 basis points to 2.75% plus three-month Euribor. The Group has various strategies under consideration for the mitigation of Euribor-dependent interest rate risk. The macroeconomic outlook is uncertain, inflation looks to be subsiding but remains a multiple of the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB) for price stability. There is uncertainty on what level key interest rates will peak and what is the long-term outlook for key interest rates. Sudden increase in borrowing cost has significantly impacted the Baltic commercial real estate market. Transaction volume has dried up due to widening of the spread between buyer's and seller's expectations. Price inflation in construction and wage expenses has also inhibited real estate development. Occupancy rates in logistics properties in the Baltic States, however, remain extremely high and tenant payment behaviour is solid. UNITED PARTNERS Siim Sild Managing Director +372 5626 0107 siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143500