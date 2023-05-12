Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Precise Biometrics AB (59/23)

With effect from May 15, 2023, the subscription rights in Precise Biometrics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 24, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PREC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020202521 Order book ID: 293054 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 15, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Precise Biometrics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PREC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020202539 Order book ID: 293055 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB