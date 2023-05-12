Jiao Jian comes with deep experience in international business management

Appointed President of Sinochem Holdings in March 2023

Previously held a series of key executive roles at China Minmetals Corporation

Following a Board of Directors and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held by Syngenta Group on May 12, 2023, the company announced that Jiao Jian has been unanimously elected as a new director of the company, effective immediately. Mr. Jiao currently serves as President of Sinochem Holdings, the parent company of Syngenta Group. He was appointed to that position in March of this year.

Mr. Jiao, born in 1968, formerly served as Vice president of China Minmetals Corporation, Chairman of Minmetals Resources Company, and Director and President of China Minmetals Corporation Limited. Prior to that, he held a series of executive positions at China Minmetals, extending back to 2008. He possesses considerable expertise in the field of international business management.

A graduate of Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Canada, he earned his master's in business administration from the institution, and also holds a bachelor's degree in international economics from Nankai University in Tianjin, China.

Li Fanrong, Chairman of Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. and Syngenta Group, remarked: "All of us are very pleased to have Jiao Jian join our Board. His long experience in international business and markets will provide invaluable perspective benefitting the work we do at Syngenta Group, and his involvement will ensure close communication and alignment between our enterprise and that of our parent company. His presence on our Board will serve to strengthen our ability to deliver advanced solutions and services to the global agricultural sector."

Mr. Jiao said: "The agricultural innovations that Syngenta Group provides are not simply an important component of our broader activities at Sinochem Holdings. They represent a critical feature of the global food value chain and are vital to ensuring food security and environmental conservation around the world. We take the long-term mission and purpose of Syngenta Group very seriously, and I look forward to supporting it in meeting its ambitious goals."

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural technology companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. With more than 57,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform food production through Regenerative Agriculture a science-driven, technology-enabled approach to improve soil, deliver high productivity and high-quality food, help fight climate change and restore lost biodiversity. Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA®, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China. Together, these businesses provide industry-leading ways to serve customers around the world.

