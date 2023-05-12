Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Kurschance! Ausbruch! Durchbruch! - "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2023 | 13:06
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FullCircl named RegTech Partner of the Year at the British Bank Awards 2023

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl has won 'RegTech Partner of the Year' at the prestigious annual British Bank Awards, for its unique Customer Lifecycle Intelligence solution. FullCircl were also recognised as finalists for 'The Pioneer Award', won by Clear Bank,

FullCircl Logo

RegTech is no longer a niche sector of the FinTech market. It's an inescapable fact that managing compliance is an increasingly complex task, so having the right partner is a real differentiator. Winning this award recognises FullCircl's position as a trusted RegTech partner for the banking industry, delivering futureproof compliance by addressing the critical issues faced throughout the customer lifecycle - from the first sales engagement, through CDD and onboarding, to in-life care and perpetual eKYC.

The British Bank Awards, run by Smart Money People, are recognised as a symbol of excellence in the banking industry, firmly demonstrating the UK's leading role in the global FinTech space.

FullCircl has a successful history at the British Bank Awards, having been recognised as RegTech Partner of the Year in both 2019 and 2020, then trading as DueDil.

FullCircl CEO, Andrew Yates, commented on the win:

"We couldn't be more delighted by the recognition, an accolade that speaks directly to how we continue to set the pace for innovation in the RegTech market, the amazing work of every single member of the FullCircl team and their tireless determination to help our customers do better business, faster. I would also like to thank all our wonderful clients for their votes of confidence, and for continuing to support us as we cement our position as a critical partner for the banking industry."

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information please contact:
Kelly Prior, PR Consultant
Tel: 07730 572878
Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075760/FullCircl_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fullcircl-named-regtech-partner-of-the-year-at-the-british-bank-awards-2023-301823185.html

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.