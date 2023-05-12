FullCircl named RegTech Partner of the Year at the British Bank Awards 2023

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl has won 'RegTech Partner of the Year' at the prestigious annual British Bank Awards, for its unique Customer Lifecycle Intelligence solution. FullCircl were also recognised as finalists for 'The Pioneer Award', won by Clear Bank,





RegTech is no longer a niche sector of the FinTech market. It's an inescapable fact that managing compliance is an increasingly complex task, so having the right partner is a real differentiator. Winning this award recognises FullCircl's position as a trusted RegTech partner for the banking industry, delivering futureproof compliance by addressing the critical issues faced throughout the customer lifecycle - from the first sales engagement, through CDD and onboarding, to in-life care and perpetual eKYC.

The British Bank Awards, run by Smart Money People, are recognised as a symbol of excellence in the banking industry, firmly demonstrating the UK's leading role in the global FinTech space.

FullCircl has a successful history at the British Bank Awards, having been recognised as RegTech Partner of the Year in both 2019 and 2020, then trading as DueDil.

FullCircl CEO, Andrew Yates, commented on the win:

"We couldn't be more delighted by the recognition, an accolade that speaks directly to how we continue to set the pace for innovation in the RegTech market, the amazing work of every single member of the FullCircl team and their tireless determination to help our customers do better business, faster. I would also like to thank all our wonderful clients for their votes of confidence, and for continuing to support us as we cement our position as a critical partner for the banking industry."

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

