Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Kurschance! Ausbruch! Durchbruch! - "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1428J | ISIN: GG00BYXVT888 | Ticker-Symbol: 1VV
Stuttgart
12.05.23
08:08 Uhr
4,845 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8704,91014:25
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2023 | 13:22
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Optiver VOF

Optiver VOF based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been admitted as a cash  
 member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 15th of May, 2023. From this date, Optiver
 VOF is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities.         
Member: Optiver VOF                               
Member IDs' in INET: OPV                            
Valid in INET systems as of: May 15, 2023                    
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian  
 Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2195                   
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143544
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.