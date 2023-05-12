Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Optiver VOF

Optiver VOF based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 15th of May, 2023. From this date, Optiver VOF is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Optiver VOF Member IDs' in INET: OPV Valid in INET systems as of: May 15, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143544