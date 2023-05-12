Tata Power Renewable Energy has agreed to set up a 280 MW solar project in India, with the power to be sold under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). PTC India, meanwhile, has revealed plans to sell solar power to various utilities and commercial and industrial consumers.From pv magazine India TP Saurya, a unit of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), has signed a 25-year PPA with Tata Power Trading Co. for its upcoming 280 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. TP Saurya will develop the PV project in Bikaner, connected to the central transmission utility (CTU) bus. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...