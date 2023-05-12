Completed submission of the clinical module (Part 2) of the afami-cel BLA;

afami-cel is targeted to be the first marketed engineered T-cell therapy for a solid tumor

Adaptimmune and GSK agreed terms for transfer of PRAME and NY-ESO target programs; Adaptimmune will receive ~$37 million in upfront and milestone payments

Announced strategic combination with TCR2 to create a preeminent cell therapy company for solid tumors; following closing of the transaction in Q2 2023, cash runway extended into early 2026

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a business update.

Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune's Chief Executive Officer: "We have entered 2023 at pace with the announcement of the strategic combination with TCR2, the finalization of the return of lete-cel from GSK and continued excellent progress on the rolling BLA submission to make afami-cel a transformative therapy for people with synovial sarcoma. In addition, we are deploying ADP-A2M4CD8 in ovarian cancer with the SURPASS-3 clinical trial. Following the strategic combination with TCR2, the combined company will have the most robust and advanced pipeline in the solid tumor cell therapy field and will position us as a preeminent integrated cell therapy company with a cash runway into early 2026."

Afami-cel - Adaptimmune's first potential commercial product for the treatment of synovial sarcoma

BLA update

In Q1 2023, Adaptimmune completed submission of the clinical module (Part 2) of the afami-cel BLA, which is targeted for completion in mid-2023. This BLA is supported by data from Cohort 1 of the pivotal trial SPEARHEAD-1, which met its primary endpoint for efficacy. The Company has Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for afami-cel for the treatment of synovial sarcoma. Cohort 2 of the SPEARHEAD-1 trial has completed recruitment.

Data presentations

ASGCT: Translational analyses for afami-cel will be showcased on May 18th at 4:00 p.m. PST during the Cell Therapy Product Engineering and Development oral session in Room 502AB at the upcoming American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting in a presentation entitled "Mechanistic Characterization of Afamitresgene Autoleucel." These analyses seek to correlate in-vitro T-cell effector functions with patient response.

ASCO: Data from SPEARHEAD-1 will be presented on June 3rd at 1:15 p.m. CDT during the Sarcoma Track Poster Session in Hall A at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in a presentation entitled: "The SPEARHEAD-1 trial of afamitresgene autoleucel ("afami-cel"): Analysis of overall survival in advanced synovial sarcoma."

AACR: Translational data from patients with sarcoma who received afami-cel were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in April. Data demonstrated engagement of the broader immune system after a single dose of afami-cel correlating with durable antitumor activity (poster can be accessed here). These data further support the use of afami-cel for the treatment of synovial sarcoma.

ADP-A2M4CD8 - Adaptimmune's next-generation product with responses in multiple solid tumor indications

Initiating the Phase 2 SURPASS-3 trial in combination with nivolumab for platinum resistant ovarian cancer. This trial has the potential to become registrational. ADP-A2M4CD8 has been granted FDA RMAT designation for treatment of patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer.

Initiating additional cohorts in the Phase 1 SURPASS trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients in the first-line treatment setting for head & neck cancer and second-line setting for urothelial cancer.

Additional pipeline updates

Adaptimmune and GSK agreed terms for transfer of PRAME and NY-ESO target programs back to Adaptimmune. Adaptimmune will receive ~$37 million from GSK in relation to the transition of the ongoing NY-ESO clinical trials

Adaptimmune and GSK will work collaboratively to ensure continuity for patients in ongoing clinical trials for lete-cel and next generation TCR T-cells targeting NY-ESO.

Adaptimmune will continue to focus on its MAGE-A4 franchise while determining the optimal development path for complementary PRAME and NY-ESO programs.

Partnered programs with Genentech continue with the allogeneic pipeline.

Strategic combination with TCR2

Adaptimmune announced a strategic combination with TCR² Therapeutics Inc.

As a result, and following the closing of the transaction, it is anticipated that the combined company's cash runway will extend into 2026.

The Adaptimmune General Meeting will be held on May 30, 2023 and, subject to receipt of approvals of Adaptimmune shareholders and TCR² stockholders and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in Q2 2023, following which Adaptimmune shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company and TCR 2 stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company.

stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. Further information about the combined pipeline, catalysts and changes to the Board of Directors was provided in the March Press Release.

Financial Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023

Cash / liquidity position: As of March 31, 2023, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $119.9 million and Total Liquidity 1 of $165.6 million, compared to $108.0 million and $204.6 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $119.9 million and Total Liquidity of $165.6 million, compared to $108.0 million and $204.6 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Revenue : Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $47.6 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2022. Revenue has increased primarily due to the termination of the Astellas collaboration, resulting in a release of the remaining deferred income for the collaboration being released as revenue in March 2023.

: Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $47.6 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2022. Revenue has increased primarily due to the termination of the Astellas collaboration, resulting in a release of the remaining deferred income for the collaboration being released as revenue in March 2023. Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $25.5 million, compared to $36.8 million for the same period in 2022. R&D expenses decreased due to a decrease in the average number of employees engaged in research and development, decreases in subcontracted expenditures, a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and a decrease in offsetting reimbursements receivable for research and development tax and expenditure credits.

R&D expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $25.5 million, compared to $36.8 million for the same period in 2022. R&D expenses decreased due to a decrease in the average number of employees engaged in research and development, decreases in subcontracted expenditures, a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and a decrease in offsetting reimbursements receivable for research and development tax and expenditure credits. General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $20.4 million, compared to $16.8 million for the same period in 2022 due to restructuring charges recognised in the quarter and an increase in other corporate costs due to an increase in accounting, legal and professional fees incurred in relation to the TCR 2 Therapeutics Inc merger agreement, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

G&A expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $20.4 million, compared to $16.8 million for the same period in 2022 due to restructuring charges recognised in the quarter and an increase in other corporate costs due to an increase in accounting, legal and professional fees incurred in relation to the TCR Therapeutics Inc merger agreement, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses. Net profit/(loss): Net profit attributable to holders of the Company's ordinary shares for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $1.0 million ($0.00 profit per ordinary share), compared to a net loss of $50.3 million ($(0.05) loss per ordinary share), for the same period in 2022.

Financial Guidance

The Company believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, together with the additional payments under the Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech and payments under the Termination and Transfer Agreement with GSK, will fund the Company's current operations into early 2025, as further detailed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission following this earnings release.

On March 6, 2023 the Company announced entry into a merger agreement under which the Company will combine with TCR² Therapeutics Inc in an all-stock transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, we currently estimate that the cash runway of the combined company will extend into early 2026.

Webcast Information

The Company will host a live webcast to provide additional details at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. BST) today, May 12, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call and replay can be accessed at https://www.gowebcasting.com/12528. Call in information is as follows: (800)-319-4610 (US or Canada) or +1 (416)-915-3239 (International and additional options available HERE). Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the Adaptimmune call.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure)

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is the total of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (available-for-sale debt securities). Each of these components appears separately in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. The U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Total Liquidity is cash and cash equivalents as reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements, which reconciles to Total Liquidity as follows (in millions):



March 31,



December 31,



2023

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,866

$ 108,033

Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities

45,688



96,572 Total Liquidity $ 165,554

$ 204,605

The Company believes that the presentation of Total Liquidity provides useful information to investors because management reviews Total Liquidity as part of its assessment of overall solvency and liquidity, financial flexibility, capital position and leverage.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended



March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue $ 47,601

$ 3,575

Operating expenses







Research and development

(25,548 )

(36,752 ) General and administrative

(20,397 )

(16,804 ) Total operating expenses

(45,945 )

(53,556 ) Operating profit/(loss)

1,656



(49,981 ) Interest income

676



338

Other (expense) income, net

(671 )

12 Profit/(loss) before income tax expense

1,661



(49,631 ) Income tax expense

(625 )

(634 ) Net profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 1,036

$ (50,265 )









Net profit/(loss) per ordinary share







Basic $ 0.00

$ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.05 )









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

991,330,402



940,029,247

Diluted

1,000,276,615



940,029,247



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



March 31,

December 31,





2023

2022 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,866

$ 108,033

Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities

45,688



96,572

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 and $0

1,715



7,435

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

46,479



43,330 Total current assets

213,748



255,370











Restricted cash

1,578



1,569

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization of $10,296 and $9,470

17,947



18,019

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $38,534 and $38,588

54,365



53,516

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,904 and $4,676

443



442 Total assets $ 288,081

$ 328,916









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 5,187

$ 4,753

Operating lease liabilities, current

2,842



2,728

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

33,210



31,215

Restructuring provision

88



2,285

Deferred revenue, current

22,304



23,520 Total current liabilities

63,631



64,501











Operating lease liabilities, non-current

19,991



20,349

Deferred revenue, non-current

119,251



160,892

Other liabilities, non-current

1,332



1,296 Total liabilities

204,205



247,038











Stockholders' equity







Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001, 1,282,773,750

authorized and 993,699,960 issued and outstanding (2022: 1,282,773,750

authorized and 987,109,890 issued and outstanding)

1,407



1,399

Additional paid in capital

992,520



990,656

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,785 )

(875 ) Accumulated deficit

(908,266 )

(909,302 ) Total stockholders' equity

83,876



81,878









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 288,081

$ 328,916

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended



March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities











Net profit/(loss) $ 1,036

$ (50,265 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit/(loss) to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation

1,659



1,386

Amortization

186



209

Share-based compensation expense

1,676



5,586

Unrealized foreign exchange losses/(gains)

563



(244 ) Amortization on available-for-sale debt securities

112



999

Other

134



220

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease/(increase) in receivables and other operating assets

3,683



(10,759 ) Increase in payables and other current liabilities

21



964

Decrease in deferred revenue

(46,353 )

(2,497 ) Net cash used in operating activities

(37,283 )

(54,401 )









Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2,349 )

(7,114 ) Acquisition of intangible assets

(173 )

-

Maturity or redemption of marketable securities

50,863



44,536

Investment in marketable securities

-



(42,197 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

48,341



(4,775 )









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common stock from offerings, net of commissions and issuance costs

188



-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

8



35 Net cash provided by financing activities

196



35











Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

588



(1,270 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

11,842



(60,411 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at start of period

109,602



151,666 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 121,444

$ 91,255

Adaptimmune Contact

Investor Relations

Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. - VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

T: +1 215 825 9310

M: +1 215 460 8920

Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com

Media Relations

Dana Lynch, Senior Director of Corporate Communications

M: +1 267 990 1217

Dana.Lynch@adaptimmune.com

1 Total liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP below

