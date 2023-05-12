Toronto, Ontario and Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (NRX.V) (the "Company" or "NurExone"), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy ("ExoTherapy") for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, announced that it has engaged Litchfield Hills Research, LLC ("Litchfield") to perform investor relations services and activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the agreement with Litchfield, the Company will pay an annual cash fee of USD$14,000, of which USD$5,000 is payable upon entering into the agreement, with the remaining amount payable in three equal installments over the following nine months. Certain investor relations services may also be billed on an ad hoc basis. The term of the agreement is for one year, subject to termination by NurExone at any time without penalty. Litchfield does not own or control any securities of the Company. Litchfield operates out of Lakeville, Connecticut and is engaged to publish equity research on the Company on 15 global financial platforms and target its research to institutional investors who are invested in similar companies.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries.

ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the Company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Inbar Paz-Benayoun, Adv. Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +972-52-3966695

Email: info@nurexone.com

Investor Relations (Canada)

Phone: +1 905-347-5569

Email: IR@nurexone.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about its future results. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," or by such words as "will," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "consider," "expect," "anticipate," and "objective" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, not guarantees of the Company's future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is intended with respect to anticipated future results, or that estimates, or projections will be sustained.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the engagement of Litchfield to perform investor relations services and the fees payable pursuant thereto. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including the term of the engagement with Litchfield and the services to be performed by Litchfield.

Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those risk factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 62 to 69 of the Company's Filing Statement dated May 12, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in the press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165846