EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics Presents Progress Across its DeliverEX® Platform Highlighting Advances in Exosome-Mediated Delivery of Genetic Medicines Including Gene Editing and RNA Therapeutics

Six Upcoming Presentations at the Annual Meetings of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) and of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV)

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, will present data at two upcoming international conferences: the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles, and the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting, May 17-21, 2023, in Seattle. The six oral presentations and posters highlight the progress made in leveraging the versatility of the Company's DeliverEX® exosome platform to deliver a wide range of genetic medicines ranging from genome editors, RNAi and mRNA as well as presenting on other exosome-related advances.



"We have developed the leading exosome engineering platform that is orders of magnitude better than the prior state of the art and is capable of delivering a wide range of protein and RNA drugs," said Antonin de Fougerolles, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evox Therapeutics. "We believe that exosomes are uniquely suited for delivery of many of these payloads, particularly delivery of gene therapy and genome editors to tissues such as the central nervous system (CNS) where current options are extremely limited. The quick efficient uptake of exosomes into cells and rapid clearance from circulation along with their outstanding safety profile make them ideally suited for these applications".

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) presentations and posters

Exosome delivery to the CNS (oral presentation): Gupta et al., provide an overview of the ability to engineer exosomes to express any desired therapeutic, including genome editors. In vivo rodent data demonstrated a high degree of gene recombination after direct CNS injection using Evox's proprietary exosome drug loading and release technology.

Gupta et al., provide an overview of the ability to engineer exosomes to express any desired therapeutic, including genome editors. In vivo rodent data demonstrated a high degree of gene recombination after direct CNS injection using Evox's proprietary exosome drug loading and release technology. Engineered extracellular vesicles for delivery of therapeutic small RNA (Abstract 1552, poster): Radler et al., demonstrate that through exosome engineering and incorporation of RNAi binding proteins, they were able to boost the loading of shRNA into exosomes by 300-fold and this resulted in ~90% RNAi-based silencing at the protein and mRNA levels which is on a par with commercial agents.

Radler et al., demonstrate that through exosome engineering and incorporation of RNAi binding proteins, they were able to boost the loading of shRNA into exosomes by 300-fold and this resulted in ~90% RNAi-based silencing at the protein and mRNA levels which is on a par with commercial agents. In situ production of engineered extracellular vesicles for efficient delivery of protein biotherapeutics (Abstract 1323, poster): Roudi et al., explore the ability to produce drug-loaded exosomes directly in animals through conventional non-exosome-mediated delivery of genetic material encoding for in situ production of drug-loaded exosomes.



International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) presentations and posters

Development of an EV-mediated mRNA delivery platform, outperforming an equal mRNA dose delivered by LNPs (oral presentation): Smith et al., demonstrate that through exosome engineering mRNA loading into exosomes is improved by 650-fold and achieve in vivo functional delivery that outperforms an equal low dose of mRNA delivered by lipid nanoparticle.

Smith et al., demonstrate that through exosome engineering mRNA loading into exosomes is improved by 650-fold and achieve in vivo functional delivery that outperforms an equal low dose of mRNA delivered by lipid nanoparticle. Development of exogenous loading platforms for functional targeted EV-mediated siRNA therapeutics delivery (PF09.09; poster ): Levitin et al., report on progress loading of siRNA into/onto exosomes and demonstrate functional silencing activity of exosome-delivered siRNA.

): Levitin et al., report on progress loading of siRNA into/onto exosomes and demonstrate functional silencing activity of exosome-delivered siRNA. Optimization of Single EV Imaging Flow Cytometry for Quantification of Extracellular Vesicle Subsets (PT15.05, poster): Gorgens et al., define and optimize the various parameters required for single EV detection, and use this method to compare sensitivities of different instruments and performance of diluent buffers.

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX® technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of genetic medicines such as gene therapy, gene editing, and RNA therapeutics by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and OrbiMed, and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

