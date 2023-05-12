Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zaplox AB TO2 (269/23)

At the request of Zaplox AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 15, 2023. Security name: Zaplox AB TO2 ----------------------------- Short name: ZAPLOX TO2 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020051662 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 293056 ----------------------------- Terms: 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Zaplox AB, at a price of 0,03 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 13, 2023 - November 27, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 22, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMGon +46 (0)8 913 008.