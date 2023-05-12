Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wer steigt hier ein? Große News am Wochenende? Heute noch vor Börsenschluss rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQB6 | ISIN: SE0009722465 | Ticker-Symbol: 804
Frankfurt
12.05.23
13:47 Uhr
0,000 Euro
-0,001
-80,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAPLOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAPLOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2023 | 14:22
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zaplox AB TO2 (269/23)

At the request of Zaplox AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth
Market as from May 15, 2023. 

Security name: Zaplox AB TO2
-----------------------------
Short name:   ZAPLOX TO2  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020051662 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  293056    
-----------------------------

Terms:        2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for     
           1 new share in Zaplox AB, at a price of 0,03 SEK per   
            share.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: November 13, 2023 - November 27, 2023           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   November 22, 2023                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call
SKMGon +46 (0)8 913 008.
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.