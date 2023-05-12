Silver Range Resources Ltd. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Grants an Incentive Stock Option

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Martino, CPA, CA as Silver Range's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Martino replaces Larry Donaldson, who held the position since January 2011. Mr. Donaldson will continue with Silver Range as an advisor.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Larry for his hard work over the past 12 years and we are excited to welcome Dan to the Silver Range team" states Michael Power, Silver Range's President and CEO.

Mr. Martino is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 10 years' experience currently providing CFO and Financial Reporting Consulting services to companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges within the clean technology and mineral resource sectors. Mr. Martino had previously spent several years in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at Simon Fraser University in 2010, and received his CPA, CA designation in 2013.

Silver Range also announces that it has granted an incentive stock option to Mr. Martino, entitling him to purchase up to a total of 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of five years. This option will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, of which 15 are currently under option to others. Four other projects have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

