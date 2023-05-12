Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Environmental Waste International (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") is pleased to announce that it has signed a research agreement with four Scandinavian organizations, sponsored and co financed by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency ("DEPA") and the four organizations. The two-year project is focused on the development of environmental technologies for recycling carbon black from End-of-Life tires. The participants include EWS and:

Danish Technical Institute - A private research organization in Denmark.

Kiso A/S - A rubber compounding company in Denmark.

Nokian Tyres plc - A large tire manufacturer based in Finland.

WindSpace Group ApS - An environmental development company based in Denmark.

The objective of the project is to find ways to further upgrade the reclaimed Carbon black ("rCB") produced by the patented EWS Hybrid Reverse Polymerization process for use in manufacturing tires and other rubber products.

Bob MacBean, EWI's CEO, said, "This project is expected to benefit all the participants by enhancing the value of rCB, reducing the barriers to using rCB and allowing tire and rubber manufacturers to meet their aggressive sustainability goals. We are delighted to be working with organizations of this calibre."

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

