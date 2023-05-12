Marketing optimization drives player surge and boosts average stake per player 80% v Q1 2023

Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("the Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox", an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces a major step towards profitability in April, by outperforming last month's record player deposits, all with 40% less Marketing spend.

The player base continued to grow; from 387,000 at the end of March to 420,000 by the end of April with the average stake per player growing by over 17% month on month, and over 80% versus Q1 2023. This has exceeded all expectations, considering the sizable reduction in marketing spend. April's results were led by data driven traffic source optimization, CRM and product improvements.

"April's results are a strong signal to the market that we know how to grow efficiently and optimize our spend. I am incredibly proud of the team that has been able to deliver the necessary player intelligence to achieve this. We will continue to optimize as we grow our B2C vertical. The B2B vertical has also made great progress during April and I am looking forward to sharing more information about that in the near future" said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favorable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.



Real Luck Group Ltd.

Thomas Rosander, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investment@luckbox.com

Phone: (647) 670 2882



Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 670-2882

