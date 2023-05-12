Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wer steigt hier ein? Große News am Wochenende? Heute noch vor Börsenschluss rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
12.05.23
15:37 Uhr
132,25 Euro
+0,65
+0,49 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,20132,5515:56
132,20132,5515:56
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 14:50
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark's Alison Lewis Featured on CMO Podcast: 'Inspiring Others to Be Better Leaders Is the Greatest Legacy'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Friday, May 12, 2023, Press release picture

Alison Lewis, Kimberly-Clark's chief growth officer, was a recent guest alongside Pree Rao, the global co-head of Egon Zehnder's marketing and sales practice, on the CMO Podcast with Jim Stengel. In this episode, Alison shared insights on resilient leadership from her recent keynote at the Kellogg Marketing Leadership Summit and discussed the importance of embracing a growth mindset, the power of stepping outside your comfort zone, and the evolving responsibilities and challenges for chief marketing officers (CMOs).

"I want to leave whatever I touch shinier and better, making an impact not only on the business, but on people as well. Inspiring those around you to be better leaders is the greatest legacy you can leave," said Alison.

Listen to the full episode here.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754484/Kimberly-Clarks-Alison-Lewis-Featured-on-CMO-Podcast-Inspiring-Others-to-Be-Better-Leaders-Is-the-Greatest-Legacy

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.