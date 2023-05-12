Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark's Alison Lewis Featured on CMO Podcast: 'Inspiring Others to Be Better Leaders Is the Greatest Legacy'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Alison Lewis, Kimberly-Clark's chief growth officer, was a recent guest alongside Pree Rao, the global co-head of Egon Zehnder's marketing and sales practice, on the CMO Podcast with Jim Stengel. In this episode, Alison shared insights on resilient leadership from her recent keynote at the Kellogg Marketing Leadership Summit and discussed the importance of embracing a growth mindset, the power of stepping outside your comfort zone, and the evolving responsibilities and challenges for chief marketing officers (CMOs).

"I want to leave whatever I touch shinier and better, making an impact not only on the business, but on people as well. Inspiring those around you to be better leaders is the greatest legacy you can leave," said Alison.

Listen to the full episode here.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754484/Kimberly-Clarks-Alison-Lewis-Featured-on-CMO-Podcast-Inspiring-Others-to-Be-Better-Leaders-Is-the-Greatest-Legacy