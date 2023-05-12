ConneXionONE Corp.: ConneXionONE Corp Announces New OTC Symbol - CNNN

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / ConneXionONE Corp (OTC PINK:CNNN), announced today that the corporate action to change its OTC symbol to CNNN has taken effect.

ConneXionONE Corp is a software development company whose business plan includes developing and operating decentralized social media platform. The company's business plan incorporates the decentralized concept of social media platforms which may, at some point, provide viable alternatives to established platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Dotarazzi app, the company's social media platform, is currently in full-speed development of its updated version and is expected to kick-off its global launch in Q3 2023. The app is designed to empower users to regain control of their social media experience. By customizing their own content feeds based on their locations, preferences, and interests, users can avoid irrelevant or unwanted content and focus on what matters to them. This feature also enables users to interact with each other in a way that enhances their overall experience on the platform, creating a more personalized and engaging social network.

The app will incorporate an AI-powered content creation assistance feature by analyzing the user's input and providing suggestions to improve the quality and relevance of the content. Users can then choose to accept or reject these suggestions, making it a customizable and personalized experience. This feature aims to help users create better content more efficiently and effectively, ultimately enhancing their experience on the platform.

Dotarazzi app will also feature a reward system that allows users to earn rewards by engaging and interacting with the content on the platform. This incentivizes users to be more active on the platform and create a vibrant and engaging community. Additionally, the creator's marketplace feature allows users to monetize their own unique content by licensing it to local businesses or brands for advertising and marketing purposes.

"We are excited about the confirmation of our corporate action to change our OTC symbol to CNNN and the development of our revolutionary social media platform, Dotarazzi app. Our vision is to provide users with a unique social media experience that is customizable, engaging, and rewarding. We believe that our business plan is a viable alternative to established social media platforms and that it will address the needs of users, creators, advertisers, and content providers," said CEO Chris Chang.

ConneXionONE Corp will continue to keep its shareholders and the public updated on its progress and development.

About ConneXionONE Corp

ConneXionONE Corp is a software development company focused on developing and operating a decentralized social media platform that comprises four major components: Content Aggregator, Mobile Advertising Mediation, User-driven Algorithm, and Creator's Marketplace.

