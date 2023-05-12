Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces thatMr Kartik Kumar, fund manager of the Company, has acquired a further 3,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Mr Kumar now holds 135,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.