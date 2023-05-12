Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2023 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2023 compared to Q1 of 2022 and 31.03.2023 compared to 31.12.2022 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 03m 2023 03m 2022 Change Revenue 14 141 11 036 28.1% Gross Profit 8 124 6 518 24.6% Operating profit 3 963 3 221 23.0% EBITDA 4 761 3 993 19.2% Net profit (loss) for the period 1 867 -193 N/A Net profit (loss) attributable equity holders of the Parent company 1 616 -266 N/A Earnings per share (EUR) 0.04 -0.01 N/A Operating cash flow for the period 4 133 3 143 31.5% in thousands of EUR 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 Change Total assets 65 068 63 991 1.7% Total current assets 51 933 50 309 3.2% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 45 369 44 786 1.3% Cash and cash equivalents 27 573 25 909 6.4% Margin analysis, % 03m 2023 03m 2022 Change Gross profit 57.4 59.1 -2.9% Operating profit 28.0 29.2 -4.1% EBITDA 33.7 36.2 -6.9% Net profit (loss) 13.2 -1.7 N/A Net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 11.4 -2.4 N/A Financial ratios, % 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 Change ROA 20.8 19.0 9.5% ROE 30.3 28.1 7.8% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 2.9 3.4 -14.7% Current ratio 5.4 5.1 5.9% Quick ratio 3.2 2.8 14.3%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted to 14 141 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2023, representing a 28.1% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 40.1%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during Q1 of 2023 amounted to 8 124 thousand EUR and increase by 24.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1 of 2023 decreased to 57.4%, from 59.1% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 33.2%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2023 amounted to 3 963 thousand EUR, compared to 3 221 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2022, increase by 23.0%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 28.0% for Q1 of 2023 (29.2% for Q1 of 2022). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2023 increased by 19.2% and amounted to 4 761 thousand EUR, which is 33.7% in margin terms (3 993 thousand EUR and 36.2% for Q1 of 2022).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2023 amounted to 1 616 thousand EUR, compared to net loss of 266 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2022, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2023 was 13.2% against net loss -1.7% for Q1 of 2022.

Financial position

As of 31 March 2023 consolidated assets amounted to 65 068 thousand EUR representing increase by 1.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2022.

Trade and other receivables increased by 595 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2022 and amounted to 2 721 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2023. Inventory balance decreased by 648 thousand EUR and amounted to 21 616 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2023.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 583 thousand EUR and amounted to 45 369 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2023. Current liabilities decreased by 347 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2023.

Investments

During Q1 of 2023 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 314 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 60 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2023, the Group employed 1 643 employees, including 505 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2022 there were 1 616 employees, including 499 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1 of 2023 amounted to 3 492 thousand EUR ( 2 546 thousand EUR in Q1 of 2022). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 156 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 27 573 25 909 Trade and other receivables 3 1 672 1 044 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 956 971 Current loans granted 23 10 Other assets 3 93 111 Inventories 4 21 616 22 264 Total current assets 51 933 50 309 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 318 301 Investments in associates 80 82 Investments in other shares 243 259 Deferred tax asset 2 097 2 166 Intangible assets 589 585 Investment property 970 1 041 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 838 9 248 Total non-current assets 13 135 13 682 TOTAL ASSETS 65 068 63 991 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 824 2 373 Trade and other payables 6 5 401 5 837 Tax liabilities 2 330 1 692 Total current liabilities 9 555 9 902 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 980 1 039 Non-current lease liabilities 4 420 4 041 Non-current provisions 38 41 Total non-current liabilities 5 438 5 121 Total liabilities 14 993 15 023 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 442 -19 409 Retained earnings 55 938 54 322 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 45 369 44 786 Non-controlling interest 4 706 4 182 Total equity 50 075 48 968 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 65 068 63 991

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 14 141 11 036 Cost of goods sold -6 017 -4 518 Gross Profit 8 124 6 518 Distribution expenses -2 779 -2 251 Administrative expenses -1 186 -952 Other operating income 57 90 Other operating expenses -253 -184 Operating profit 3 963 3 221 Currency exchange income/(expense) -1 099 -2 470 Other finance income/(expenses) -156 -104 Net finance income -1 255 -2 574 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 4 -13 Profit before tax 2 712 634 Income tax expense -845 -827 Profit for the period 1 867 -193 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 1 616 -266 Non-controlling interest 251 73 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,04 -0,01

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 1 867 -193 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -760 -1 295 Total other comprehensive income for the period -760 -1 295 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1 107 -1 488 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 583 -1 838 Non-controlling interest 524 350

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 03m 2023 03m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 1 867 -193 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 798 772 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -4 13 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 2 2 Net finance income / costs 1 255 2 574 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables -1 0 Provision for inventories 1 0 Income tax expense 845 827 Change in inventories 648 2 199 Change in trade and other receivables -595 -772 Change in trade and other payables -282 -1 716 Income tax paid -401 -563 Net cash flow from operating activities 4 133 3 143 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 23 3 Dividends received 11 1 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 6 Loans granted -13 -7 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -314 -60 Acquisition of intangible assets -53 -14 Net cash flow from investing activities -344 -71 Cash flow from financing activities Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -518 -509 Interest paid on lease liabilities -190 -108 Dividends paid 0 0 Net cash flow from financing activities -708 -617 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3 081 2 455 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 25 909 17 098 Effect of translation to presentation currency -1 629 -2 428 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 212 99 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 27 573 17 224

