GoDaddy Small Biz Weekly, Vol. 01: Jane Malone of Cursed Drawings

A NEW ERA : 44% of businesses are started by Gen-Z & Millennials

WHO RUN THE WORLD? 58% of new businesses are woman-owned

CELEBRATING DREAMERS: NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS WEEK 2023

We're celebrating National Small Business Week 2023 by championing small business owners who are making an impact with our tools and support. Here's our first editorial celebrating Jane Malone. We're beyond proud of her business Cursed Drawings, and for being an inspiration to neurodivergent dreamers everywhere.

She did it differently. Cincinnati's Jane Malone has always been an artist - and a little different.

Her childhood dream was to become a fashion designer, opening her first "store" out of her closet to sell decorated paper towel holders and other goods. But her teenage experiences with autism and "derealization" symptoms made her want to give up on her dream. When she started doodling during her junior year at a Creative & Performing Arts high school, she found hope and peace in her situation. Sharing her blob-like creatures and silly captions helped Jane make her classmates smile - and feel less alone.

From Creepy doodles to Cursed Drawings

Jane told her parents she was taking a gap year before committing to college. She wanted to try pursuing her dream and selling her own clothes. GoDaddy's Website Builder made it easy for her to build her first website and start selling all by herself, which gave her a boost of self-confidence as a brand new entrepreneur. Her confidence and skills continued to grow alongside her small business.

"It's impossible to fail when you're doing what love."

-JANE MALONE

NEURODIVERGENT ENTREPRENEURS CAN DO ANYTHING NEUROTYPICAL ENTREPRENEURS CAN DO - THEY JUST MIGHT HAVE TO DO IT DIFFERENTLY.

Jane hopes her story inspires other neurodivergent dreamers and artists to turn their intrusive thoughts into inspired creations. Just because you exist in a "dream state" doesn't mean you can't pursue your "dream life".

Want to support Jane's small business? Shop Cursed Drawings: curseddrawings.com

