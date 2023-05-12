Prebiotic Superfood Chewies, Meat Snacks and Prebiotic Meat Bites are First of Their Kind

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce that it is launching a new collection of prebiotic superfood treats for pets (the "Superfood Treats") at the Zoomark International Trade Show in Bologna, Italy, on May 15, 2023.

About the Superfood Treats

The Superfood treats are part of an expanding suite of products in Tonisity's DoggyRade® and KittyRade® lines of products. They are unique products in that they are very tasty, but unlike other products in the market, they are also healthy for pets, as they contain prebiotics, are low in calories, and are isotonic.

DoggyRade Prebiotic Chewies - Superfood

DoggyRade Prebiotic Chewies - Superfood are tasty prebiotic chews that support your dog's immune and intestinal health. These longer-lasting chews contain natural fibre prebiotics to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. They also contain different superfoods that are a good source of antioxidants, fibre, beta carotene, alpha-linolenic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, depending on the flavour. These chews are low-fat and have a range of benefits including supporting a healthy urinary tract, healthy skin and shiny coats. Three of the five flavours are also vegan to suit a growing vegan trend.





DoggyRade Prebiotic Meat Snacks - Superfood

DoggyRade Prebiotic Meat Snacks - Superfood are healthy prebiotic meat treats for dogs and are made with 100% fresh meat and 100% natural ingredients. These tasty meat treats are a functional health snack for dogs and contain prebiotics and superfoods, including sweet potato, pumpkin and flax seeds. They are high in protein and support gut health and immune function and are gluten and grain free. They come in six flavours including: Chicken, Turkey, Fish, Duck, Liver and Prosciutto.





KittyRade Prebiotic Meat Bites - Superfood

KittyRade Prebiotic Meat Bites - Superfood are healthy prebiotic meat treats for cats that are made with 100% fresh meat and 100% natural ingredients. These tasty bite-sized meat treats are a functional health snack for cats and contain prebiotics, taurine and superfoods, including sweet potato, pumpkin and flax seeds. They are high in protein and support gut health, eye and heart health, and are gluten and grain free. They come in four flavours including: Chicken, Turkey, Fish and Duck.





Arie Halpern, CEO of Tonisity International, comments, "As a leading animal health science company that has been investing in R&D for healthy products for pets for many years, Tonisity is pleased to be launching our healthy prebiotic chew products for dogs and cats. These new products, together with our existing prebiotic drink products, will offer optimum hydration, improvise gut health and strengthens the immune system of dogs and cats across the world."

In addition to the Superfood Treats, Tonisity will be exhibiting all of its functional health drinks and snacks for dogs and cats at the Zoomark International Trade Show in Bologna, Italy, from May 15-17, 2023, including:

DoggyRade®, DoggyRade Pro®, KittyRade®, functional health drinks for dogs and cats containing prebiotics, electrolytes and beneficial amino acids;

YummyRade®, its low-fat, low-calorie meal enhancer for cats and dogs, fortified with prebiotics and beneficial amino acids;

DoggyRade Prebiotic Chewies, tasty prebiotic chews that support your dog's immune and intestinal health;

TummyRade Pro®, its digestive first aid kit for dogs, formulated by veterinarians, to help dogs recover from upset tummies and mild cases of gastroenteritis, diarrhea or vomiting; and

TravelPack for Dogs, an essential travel pack for dogs consisting of DoggyRade, YummyRade, DoggyRade Prebiotic Chewies, a collapsible bowl and a tennis ball to keep your dog happy, healthy and hydrated on long journeys.

For More Information on Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health science and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in two specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165876