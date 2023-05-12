Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (137/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi)
published on May 10, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Mowi has resolved on May 9, 2023 to distribute a quarterly
dividend of NOK 2.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2023.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI).

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143636
