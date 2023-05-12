Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1065.8326

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 336227

CODE: CSH2 LN

ISIN: LU1230136894

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1230136894 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CSH2 LN 
Sequence No.:  243484 
EQS News ID:  1632251 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2023 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

