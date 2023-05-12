Applied Materials Recognized as EPA Green Power Top Partner

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Applied Materials is honored to be recognized by the U.S. EPA Green Power Partnership (GPP) among the Top 30 Tech & Telecom, the Fortune 500® Partners List, and the National Top 100. Check out the rankings here!

We are proud to be GPP members and of our investment in green power. Read about our 2030 renewable goals here





