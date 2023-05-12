Anzeige
WKN: 865177 | ISIN: US0382221051 | Ticker-Symbol: AP2
12.05.2023
Applied Materials Recognized as EPA Green Power Top Partner

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Applied Materials is honored to be recognized by the U.S. EPA Green Power Partnership (GPP) among the Top 30 Tech & Telecom, the Fortune 500® Partners List, and the National Top 100. Check out the rankings here!

We are proud to be GPP members and of our investment in green power. Read about our 2030 renewable goals here

Applied Materials, Friday, May 12, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Applied Materials on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Applied Materials
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/applied-materials
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Applied Materials

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754520/Applied-Materials-Recognized-as-EPA-Green-Power-Top-Partner

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
