Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Expands its Transportation and Logistics Portfolio with the Acquisition of BDK Informatik

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader, specializing in acquiring and operating vertical market software businesses, is excited to announce the acquisition of Swiss-based transportation, logistics, and communications provider BDK Informatik ("BDK").

BDK, founded in 1981, digitizes a wide variety of processes for transport and logistics companies - from order creation to transport planning and order execution to billing.

"In the past years, we have led our family business with a lot of heart and soul to become a leading TMS provider in Switzerland," said Erich Bätschmann, Founder and CEO at BDK. "With Valsoft, we now see great potential to take another step into the future. We are excited to develop further with Valsoft and to pursue our plans for the future."

With industry-specific software modules, BDK's clients can adapt their transport systems and dispatching software to their individual requirements and needs - no matter the size of the company or industry. BDK offers a simpler, more efficient, and more cost-effective process along the entire transport chain.

"We are very excited to further grow our transportation and logistics vertical with the acquisition of BDK," said Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef. "This family-run business is passionate about what they do, and that passion translates into success. Passion is one of our values and we believe that BDK and Valsoft are a great match".

BDK becomes the 7th company under Valsoft's Transportation and Logistics portfolio, making it one of the most robust verticals under Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft.

"BDK is more than just a software solution provider," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software. "Its expertise lies in transforming intricate business processes into seamless and comprehensive digitization endeavors. With extensive experience in the Swiss transport industry and deep supply chain knowledge, we think BDK will be a great addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to helping them get to the next level of growth."

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About BDK Informatik

BDK was founded in 1981 with the vision of offering standard software that simplifies the work processes of transport and logistics companies and makes them more efficient. Around 40 years later, BDK has grown from a one-man business to a family business with 20 employees. The software solutions ensure reliable and efficient everyday work for over 100 transport companies.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Michael Baier, Kianoush Sadeghi, Nathalie Germann of Wenger Vieli AG.

For more information about the companies, please visit https://www.bdk.ch/ and/or www.valsoftcorp.com.

