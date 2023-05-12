Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q1 2023 Financial Results May 18th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers plans to release its First Quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the First Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18 at 5:00pm ET. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech3D.ai Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings & Conference Call

Call Date: Thursday May 18, 2023

Time: 5:00PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Participant Details

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2024

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0187

Conference ID: 7778367

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/768727107

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's IR website.

Q1 Highlights:

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Nextech3D.ai Files Multiple Generative AI Patents Covering Breakthrough 3D-Model Creation For Global $5.5trillion Dollar Ecommerce Industry

Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

Nextech AR Lands Major Enterprise 3D Model Deal With S&P 500 Company Top 10 Retailer

Nextech AR Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in 3D Model Texture Creation

Nextech AR Announces Details of Generative AI IPO Spin-out Toggle3D

Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD to Poly Toggle3D Launches Major Technology Advancements

Nextech AR Receives Enterprise 3D Modeling Expansion Contract and Lands New S&P 500 Customer

Nextech's Breakthrough Generative AI Positions Company For Breakout Revenue Growth in 2023

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Lindsay Betts

investor.relations@Nextechar.com

866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

