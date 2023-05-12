Hypefactors A/S: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Copenhagen, 12 May 2023

Copenhagen, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 5-2022





The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Hypefactors A/S is hereby convened, for May 26, 2022, at 16:00. The general meeting will be held at the company's address: Kronprinsessegade 8B, 1306 Copenhagen K.



In accordance with Article 4.8 of the Articles of Association, the agenda is as follows:

Election of chairman of the meeting The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in the past financial year Presentation of annual report with audit certificate for approval Decision on the distribution of the result Election of the Board of Directors Election of auditor Any other business







Elaboration of the agenda:

Ad. 1. Martin Michael Hansen is proposed as chairman of the meeting



Ad. 2. The Board of Directors recommends that the report on the company's activities in the past financial year is approved



Ad. 3. The Board of Directors recommends that the annual report for 2022 with audit certificate is approved.



Ad. 4. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the result for 2022 is distributed as stated in the annual report.



Ad. 5. In accordance with the articles of association, the board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are elected for one year at a time. The Board of Directors proposes that a new member is elected for the board; Rafael Cifuentes, managing partner in Precis Digital. The Board of Directors also proposes that three current members of the board are re-elected: Martin Michael Hansen (new chairman replacing Pierre-André Montjovet), Kasper Hülsen and Pierre-André Montjovet. Casper Janns will not seek reelection for the board.

Ad. 6. The Board of Directors proposes re-election of PwC as the company's auditor.



Ad. 7. Any other business





In order to attend the general meeting and cast a vote, the following procedures must be followed:



Registration date

A shareholder's right to attend a general meeting and to cast a vote is determined in relation to the shares held by the shareholder on the date of registration. The registration date is Friday May 19, 2023. One shareholder's shareholding and voting rights are calculated on the registration date on the basis of listing of the shareholder's ownership in the register of shareholders, as well as any announcements of ownership that the company has received for entry in the register of owners.



Access

In order to be able to attend the company's general meeting, the shareholders must no later than Tuesday May 23, 2023 at 23.59 have requested participation from Hypefactors A/S. Registration is done by sending an email to investor@hypefactors.com with the shareholder name.

Ballot papers

Ballot papers are handed out at the general meeting.

Power of attorney

A shareholder has the option of submitting a power of attorney if he or she is prevented from participating. Proxies can be sent via email to investor@hypefactors.com. Signed proxies must be received by Wednesday May 24, 2023.



Letter votes

Postal votes can be cast in writing using a postal vote form, which can be requested at investor@hypefactors.com. The completed and signed form must be sent to Hypefactors at investor@hypefactors.com. Postal votes must be received no later than Wednesday May 24, 2023. A postal vote received by the company may not be revoked.



----





About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@outlook.com

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com