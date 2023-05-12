Port of Hueneme Signs Memorandum of Understanding on California Ports Data Systems Development

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Yesterday, the Port of Hueneme attended the signing of the historic MOU between California's five containerized ports inclusive of the Port of Hueneme, the Port of Long Beach, the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Oakland, and the Port of San Diego in Sacramento and was proud to be part of this important milestone of launching the California Port Data Partnership alongside state and federal partners.

The MOU outlines an agreement between the five ports to jointly advance computerized and cloud-based data interoperability with a common goal of supporting improved freight system resilience, goods movement efficiency, emissions reduction, and economic competitiveness.

"California's ports are an essential link in the global supply chain. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Newsom and our state Legislature, California is establishing a first-of-its-kind, collaborative data system between all our state's containerized cargo ports," said California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. "Today's historic agreement will create a greener, more transparent, and more efficient supply chain - unlocking innovation in how cargo moves in California."

Over the past months California's five ports and the State have held bi-weekly roundtables to develop the framework for the MOU. The MOU and partnership will serve as the basis of cooperation for the $27M in grant funds from GO-Biz for port data system development. The funds were included in the Budget Act of 2022 which included a historic multi-billion-dollar state investment in California's goods movement and supply chain sectors.

"The MOU is a first-of-its-kind agreement on data system development among containerized ports and outlines eleven areas of cooperation, ranging from developing data definitions to ensuring equitable access to data for users," said GO-Biz Director and Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, Dee Dee Myers. "This MOU and the funds that follow will build the basis for greater cooperation and standardization when it comes to data in our supply chain. I want to thank all of our partners across the supply chain as well as our ports for their leadership in this effort."

(Left to right) Mike LaFleur, VP of Maritime, Port of San Diego; Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director, Port of Hueneme; Mario Cordero, Executive Director, Port of Long Beach; Toks Omishakin, CalSTA Secretary; Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to the Governor and Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development; Senator Steven Bradford; Assemblymember Mike Gipson; Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal; Bryan Brandes, Maritime Director, Port of Oakland; and David Libatique, Deputy Executive Director, Stakeholder Engagement, Port of Los Angeles

."Under Governor Newsom's leadership, California is making expansive upgrades to our nation-leading supply chain - from infrastructure to workforce development to technology - to create a more dynamic and resilient goods movement system that will power our economy for decades to come," said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. "This groundbreaking agreement will help develop a world-class data partnership that, coupled with our strategic infrastructure investments, will improve efficiency throughout the supply chain and keep California at the forefront of innovation."

The California Legislature additionally emphasized the importance of such investments in the budget in the wake of supply chain challenges in years past.

"The California Legislature has emphasized the importance of these investments in the budget in the wake of supply chain challenges," said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson). "As Chair of the Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movement, I am happy to see all of California's containerized ports come together and sign the Memorandum of Understanding that will give $27 million for data system development. I will ensure a continued, collective partnership between the Legislature, state, and ports. Ports are a vital part of California's economy, and I will work to ensure that California is doing everything to support our ports."

Each of California's five containerized ports also weighed in on the importance of the MOU and the partnership's opportunity to improve the collective supply chain and further innovation within the freight and goods movement sectors.

"This historic investment by Governor Newsom leverages the overall competitiveness of California's container Ports through innovation and access to cutting edge technology," said Kristin Decas, CEO and Port Director for the Port of Hueneme. "This strategic technological alignment and partnership will specifically enable the Port of Hueneme to best support the ecosystem of California ports as a resiliency hub and of utmost importance, take the state to the next level by connecting the supply chain with a cloud-based cargo data system that promises to minimize disruptions and prosper fluidity in goods movement."



(Left to right) Port of Hueneme team: Paul Lydiate, Financial Analyst, Aaron Valance, IT Services Manager; Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director; Mike Morrison, Operations & Security Manager; and Letitia Austin, Public & Government Relations Manager.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.2 billion in economic activity and creating 20,032 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $173.2 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org.

About GO-Biz

The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) serves as the State of California's leader for job growth and economic development efforts. GO-Biz offers a range of services to business owners including: attraction, retention and expansion services, site selection, permit streamlining, clearing of regulatory hurdles, small business assistance, international trade development, assistance with state government, and much more. For more information visit the GO-Biz website.

PRESS CONTACT

Letitia Austin

Public & Government Relations Manager

laustin@portofh.org

(805) 271-2205

SOURCE: Port of Hueneme

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754572/Port-of-Hueneme-Signs-Memorandum-of-Understanding-on-California-Ports-Data-Systems-Development