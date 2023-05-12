Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wer steigt hier ein? Große News am Wochenende? Heute noch vor Börsenschluss rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869653 | ISIN: CA1249003098 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C9
Tradegate
12.05.23
15:30 Uhr
45,400 Euro
-0,800
-1,73 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,80046,80023:00
46,20046,40022:00
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 23:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B) (the "Company" or "CCL"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,454,189 Class A voting shares representing 97.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedar.com.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2023, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Angella V. Alexander

11,453,814

99.997

375

0.003

Linda G. Cash

11,453,889

99.997

300

0.003

Vincent J. Galifi

11,453,989

99.998

200

0.002

Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson

11,453,725

99.996

464

0.004

Donald G. Lang

11,453,525

99.994

664

0.006

Erin M. Lang

11,453,105

99.991

1,084

0.009

Stuart W. Lang

11,453,205

99.991

984

0.009

Geoffrey T. Martin

11,453,914

99.998

275

0.002

Douglas W. Muzyka

11,453,689

99.996

500

0.004

Thomas C. Peddie

11,453,394

99.993

795

0.007

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,300 people operating 205 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating and lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754535/CCL-Industries-Announces-2023-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting-Results

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.