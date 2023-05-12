CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B) (the "Company" or "CCL"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,454,189 Class A voting shares representing 97.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedar.com.
Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2023, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:
|Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
|Angella V. Alexander
11,453,814
99.997
375
0.003
|Linda G. Cash
11,453,889
99.997
300
0.003
|Vincent J. Galifi
11,453,989
99.998
200
0.002
|Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson
11,453,725
99.996
464
0.004
|Donald G. Lang
11,453,525
99.994
664
0.006
|Erin M. Lang
11,453,105
99.991
1,084
0.009
|Stuart W. Lang
11,453,205
99.991
984
0.009
|Geoffrey T. Martin
11,453,914
99.998
275
0.002
|Douglas W. Muzyka
11,453,689
99.996
500
0.004
|Thomas C. Peddie
11,453,394
99.993
795
0.007
For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:
Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526
Business Description
CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,300 people operating 205 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating and lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.
SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754535/CCL-Industries-Announces-2023-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting-Results