CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B) (the "Company" or "CCL"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,454,189 Class A voting shares representing 97.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedar.com.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2023, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Angella V. Alexander 11,453,814 99.997 375 0.003 Linda G. Cash 11,453,889 99.997 300 0.003 Vincent J. Galifi 11,453,989 99.998 200 0.002 Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson 11,453,725 99.996 464 0.004 Donald G. Lang 11,453,525 99.994 664 0.006 Erin M. Lang 11,453,105 99.991 1,084 0.009 Stuart W. Lang 11,453,205 99.991 984 0.009 Geoffrey T. Martin 11,453,914 99.998 275 0.002 Douglas W. Muzyka 11,453,689 99.996 500 0.004 Thomas C. Peddie 11,453,394 99.993 795 0.007

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com

Sean Washchuk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,300 people operating 205 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating and lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

