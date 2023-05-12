Barava, LLC Set to Launch LED Hanging Barava Light

Welcome to the Next Generation of Lighting. The Barava Light Is a Smart LED Hanging Liquid Light With a Built-In Speaker, Captivating Colors, and Themes.

MOSCOW, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Barava, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their innovative lighting product, the LED hanging Barava light. Playing off the retro nostalgia we all know and love, this groundbreaking new product offers a range of exciting features that reinvent the traditional light fixture. The Barava merges uplifted design and advanced technology to launch the liquid lamp of the past into the 21st century.

With tap touch controls and millions of color combinations, the Barava light displays limitless color options to suit any mood or occasion. The integrated microphone and speaker allow users to enjoy their favorite music in a dynamic way, while the accompanying app gives full control over the lamp's many features.

In addition to its modern design, the smart hanging Barava light is Alexa-compatible, making it easy to control with voice commands. And for those who want to create a truly immersive experience, up to 1,000 fixtures can be synced together to provide synchronized lighting and music visualization. It makes it a versatile choice for any home or commercial space. To align with any aesthetic, the Barava light is available as a hanging fixture with ceiling mount or a table / desk top stand.

"When we set out to design the Barava light, we wanted to create something more than just an aesthetic lamp," said Founder Johnny Betz. "The Barava is a fusion of modern design and cutting-edge technology that illuminates your space in a whole new way. It's the perfect embodiment of form meets function, and I can't wait for others to experience it."

With its array of smart technology, sleek design, and endless customization, this product is sure to revolutionize the way people think about lighting. Barava is confident that its smart liquid light technology will be a hit with consumers and professionals alike.

It's more than a lamp. Tap into the emotion of light.

For more information on the Barava light, please contact Barava, LLC at www.baravalight.com.

About: Barava, LLC is a new leading provider of innovative lighting products. With a commitment to quality and a passion for design, Barava is dedicated to bringing the latest technology to the world of lighting.

