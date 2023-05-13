Patient Safety Movement Foundation Brings Together World-Renowned Experts to Discuss Today's Challenges and Solutions in Patient Safety

President Bill Clinton, Founder and Board Chair, Clinton Foundation, and 42nd President of the United States, will address the Patient Safety Movement Foundation's (PSMF) 2023 World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit (WPSSTS). This in-person Summit marks the non-profit's 10th anniversary and will be held in Newport Beach, California, from June 1-2.

President Clinton has been a long-time supporter of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. Last year, he was presented with the Joe Kiani Humanitarian Award, which is named after the founder of the PSMF, and recognizes individuals who are committed to the foundation's mission. At previous Summits, he has addressed topics ranging from the dangers of the opioid epidemic to the need for healthcare budgets to be focused on major patient safety problems leading to premature hospital deaths.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from healthcare leaders such as Sir Liam Donaldson, Dr. Jannicke Mellin-Olsen, Dr. Michael Durkin, Dr. Don Berwick, Dr. Anthony Staines, Dr. Peter Pronovost, The Right Honorable Jeremy Hunt, Dr. Neelam Dhingra, Dr. Michelle Schreiber, Dr. Eric Horvitz, Sue Sheridan, Leah Binder, Ruth Ann Dorrill, and Dr. Peter Zeiss.

"We are very honored to once again have President Clinton supporting our annual Summit," said Dr. Michael Ramsay, CEO, Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "His belief in our mission over the last ten years has helped us to not only highlight critical safety gaps in our healthcare system, but demonstrate that ZERO patient harm is possible."

The summit is open to anyone interested in actively planning solutions relating to the leading patient safety challenges that cause preventable patient harm and death in hospitals and healthcare institutions around the world. To register for the 2023 summit or to learn more about the event, visit: https://psmf.org/event/10th-annual-world-patient-safety-science-technology-summit/

Building on a lifetime of public service, President Clinton established the Clinton Foundation on the simple belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, everyone has a responsibility to act, and we all do better when we work together. For more than two decades, those values have energized the Foundation's efforts to address big challenges, including urgent public health needs like making HIV/AIDS medication more affordable, expanding healthier food and beverage options in schools, supporting early childhood development, and tackling the overdose crisis.

ABOUT THE PATIENT SAFETY MOVEMENT FOUNDATION

In 2012, Joe Kiani founded the non-profit Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) to eliminate preventable medical errors in hospitals. His team worked with patient safety experts from around the world to create Actionable Evidence-Based Practices (AEBP) that address the top challenges. The AEBP is available without charge to hospitals online. Hospitals are encouraged to make a formal commitment to ZERO preventable deaths, and healthcare technology companies are asked to sign the Open Data Pledge to share their data so that predictive algorithms that can identify errors before they become fatal can be developed. The Foundation's annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit brings together all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government employers, and private payers. The PSMF was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare. For more information, please visit psmf.org.

