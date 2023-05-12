Anzeige
Samstag, 13.05.2023
Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; and Jennifer Wagner. Details of the votes are set out below:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Murray John191,925,82199.16%1,623,8250.84%
Tony Makuch192,037,73599.22%1,511,9110.78%
Jeff Parr191,943,72199.17%1,605,9250.83%
Moira Smith191,916,03399.16%1,633,6130.84%
Daniel Vickerman191,946,45699.17%1,603,1900.83%
Jennifer Wagner191,884,84399.14%1,664,8030.86%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the amendment of the Company's Articles to remove Article 15; (iii) the Amendment and Adoption of the Company's Equity Compensation plans and; (iv) the adoption of Advance Notice Policy. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2023 and filed on SEDAR. Details of the votes are set out below.

Outcome of VoteVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Appointment of AuditorsCarried208,821,52499.29%1,494,8420.71%
Amendment to ArticlesCarried153,435,87279.27%40,113,77420.73%
Amendment and adoption of Equity Compensation plansCarried152,809,07478.95%40,740,57221.05%
Adoption of Advance Notice PolicyCarried153,591,08279.35%39,958,56420.65%

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest silver deposits. The PFS completed in January 2023 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P.Eng
CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA
VP Corporate Development
Phone: 416-613-9410
Email: forbes.gemmell@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com

Neither TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.


