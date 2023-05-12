Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; and Jennifer Wagner. Details of the votes are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Murray John 191,925,821 99.16 % 1,623,825 0.84 % Tony Makuch 192,037,735 99.22 % 1,511,911 0.78 % Jeff Parr 191,943,721 99.17 % 1,605,925 0.83 % Moira Smith 191,916,033 99.16 % 1,633,613 0.84 % Daniel Vickerman 191,946,456 99.17 % 1,603,190 0.83 % Jennifer Wagner 191,884,843 99.14 % 1,664,803 0.86 %

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the amendment of the Company's Articles to remove Article 15; (iii) the Amendment and Adoption of the Company's Equity Compensation plans and; (iv) the adoption of Advance Notice Policy. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2023 and filed on SEDAR. Details of the votes are set out below.

Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors Carried 208,821,524 99.29 % 1,494,842 0.71 % Amendment to Articles Carried 153,435,872 79.27 % 40,113,774 20.73 % Amendment and adoption of Equity Compensation plans Carried 152,809,074 78.95 % 40,740,572 21.05 % Adoption of Advance Notice Policy Carried 153,591,082 79.35 % 39,958,564 20.65 %

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest silver deposits. The PFS completed in January 2023 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

