Samstag, 13.05.2023

WKN: 657846 | ISIN: US2852331022
NASDAQ
12.05.23
22:00 Uhr
4,450 US-Dollar
-0,060
-1,33 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
PR Newswire
12.05.2023
Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

  • First quarter revenue of $2,045,000, down 4.2% from prior year-period
  • Gross Margin of 50.0%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data



Q1 FY23


Q1 FY22


Change

Net Sales


$

2,045


$

2,135


(4.2)

%

Gross Margin



50.0

%


54.6

%

(460)

bps

Operating Loss


$

(138)


$

(14)


(885.7)

%

Operating Loss Margin



(6.7)

%


(0.7)

%

(600.0)

bps

Loss Before Income Tax Benefit


$

(45)


$

(13)


(246.2)

%

Loss Per Share (diluted)


$

(0.01)


$

0.00


(100.0)

%

"During the first quarter our revenue decreased slightly to $2,045,000 from $2,135,000 in the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "While customer activity and interest remained solid during the quarter, we achieved lower revenue primarily due to decreased domestic sales for both wired and wireless products."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2023 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31



2023


2022


Sales

$

2,045


$

2,135


Cost of goods sold


1,023



969


Gross profit


1,022



1,166









Operating expenses


1,160



1,180









Operating loss


(138)



(14)









Non-operating income


93



1









Loss before income taxes


(45)



(13)









Benefit from income taxes


(1)



(4)









Net loss

$

(44)


$

(9)









Loss per share - diluted

$

(0.01)


$

0.00


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,428,021



3,395,521


Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands)



March 31


December 31



2023


2022


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

9,563


$

9,682


Trade receivables, net


1,372



1,161


Inventories


1,779



1,745


Other current assets


215



225


Total current assets


12,929



12,813









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


306



256


Property and equipment, net


952



975


Total assets

$

14,187


$

14,044























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Current maturities of financing lease

$

4


$

6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


817



624


Total current liabilities


821



630









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


342



342


Additional paid-in capital


2,163



2,163


Retained earnings


10,864



10,908


Other comprehensive gain (loss)


(3)



1


Total stockholders' equity


13,366



13,414









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,187


$

14,044


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
