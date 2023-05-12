Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

First quarter revenue of $2,045,000, down 4.2% from prior year-period

Gross Margin of 50.0%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data





Q1 FY23

Q1 FY22

Change Net Sales

$ 2,045

$ 2,135

(4.2) % Gross Margin



50.0 %

54.6 % (460) bps Operating Loss

$ (138)

$ (14)

(885.7) % Operating Loss Margin



(6.7) %

(0.7) % (600.0) bps Loss Before Income Tax Benefit

$ (45)

$ (13)

(246.2) % Loss Per Share (diluted)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

(100.0) %

"During the first quarter our revenue decreased slightly to $2,045,000 from $2,135,000 in the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "While customer activity and interest remained solid during the quarter, we achieved lower revenue primarily due to decreased domestic sales for both wired and wireless products."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2023 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31



2023

2022

Sales $ 2,045

$ 2,135

Cost of goods sold

1,023



969

Gross profit

1,022



1,166















Operating expenses

1,160



1,180















Operating loss

(138)



(14)















Non-operating income

93



1















Loss before income taxes

(45)



(13)















Benefit from income taxes

(1)



(4)















Net loss $ (44)

$ (9)















Loss per share - diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.00

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021



3,395,521



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)



March 31

December 31



2023

2022

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,563

$ 9,682

Trade receivables, net

1,372



1,161

Inventories

1,779



1,745

Other current assets

215



225

Total current assets

12,929



12,813















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

306



256

Property and equipment, net

952



975

Total assets $ 14,187

$ 14,044











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 4

$ 6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

817



624

Total current liabilities

821



630















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

342



342

Additional paid-in capital

2,163



2,163

Retained earnings

10,864



10,908

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

(3)



1

Total stockholders' equity

13,366



13,414















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,187

$ 14,044



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

