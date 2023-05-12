AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, reports Q1 '23 results, having achieved robust worldwide growth and topped franchise and corporate culture rankings.

"A market shift becomes the era of opportunity for those who are willing to do what others won't," said Gary Keller, executive chairman of KW. "We're excited and leaning into this crucial moment to grow."

"Our training, coaching and technology are infused with SHIFT1 strategies, which allow entrepreneurs to thrive - no matter the market," said Keller.

As of March 31, Keller Williams is home to a total of 189,258 agents worldwide.

United States and Canada (production in Q1 '23)

As of March 31, KW has 170,817 agents in the United States and Canada.

As of March 31, KW agents closed 188.5 thousand transactions.

KW agents closed $76.1 billion in sales volume.

"We're thrilled to see an increasing number of independent brokerages onboard with us," said Marc King, president, KW. "Due to that and more, we are well positioned to grow as the housing market continues to find its footing."

"Our commitment to providing industry-leading technology, education, coaching, and unique offerings, including KSCORE and our now 14 business communities, is making a real difference, attracting mega real estate teams and emerging agents alike," said King.

Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) (production outside U.S. and Canada in Q1 '23)

As of March 31, KWW has 18,441 agents operating outside of the U.S. and Canada.

KWW agents closed 19.0 thousand transactions in Q1 '23.

KWW agents closed $4.0 billion in sales volume in Q1 '23.

"Our global presence continues to expand with an impressive year-over-year increase of over 17 percent in our international agent count," said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of KW.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW's regions include: Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Germany; Greece; Guyana; Honduras; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Vietnam.

Corporate and Industry Highlights

In January, Swanepoel ranked Gary Keller No. 2 on the 2023 Swanepoel Power 200.

In January, Entrepreneur magazine ranked KW No. 110 on its 2023 Franchise 500 ranking.

In January, KW was named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 list.

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 list. In January, Franchise Business Review featured KW on the 2023 Top 200 Franchises list.

featured KW on the 2023 Top 200 Franchises list. In January, KW announced an expansion into Germany.

In February, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage acquired Keller Mortgage.

In February, RISMedia named six KW executives to the 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers list.

In March, Command, a smart CRM-plus solution, secured a 2023 HW Tech100 Real Estate award.

In March, Fortune ranked KW as one of America's Most Innovative Companies.

ranked KW as one of America's Most Innovative Companies. In March, KW was recognized as "the most prolific franchise network" on the RealTrends 500.

In March, T3Sixty once again ranked KW the No. 1 Real Estate Franchise.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 189,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.

