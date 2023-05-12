NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) ("AlTi"), a leading independent global wealth and asset manager, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Monday, May 22, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 22 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to provide a business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter.

Conference Call Information

Participants are invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 704-4453

International: (201) 389-0920

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the following link for instant telephone access to the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Events & Presentations section of the AlTi investor relations website.

Replay Information

An archived replay will be available on the Investor Relations website, and through the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Access ID: 13738211

A taped replay will be made approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available until June 5, 2023. A replay of the webcast will be available on AlTi's website for one year following the conference call.

About AlTi

AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and asset manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi's comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing and generating a net positive impact through its business activities. The firm currently manages or advises on approximately $65 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with over 450 professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit us at www.Alti-global.com.

Contacts

Lily Arteaga

Head of Investor Relations

AlTi Global, Inc.

investor@alti-global.com