As a mobile application development company, eml provides multiple services and applications to make people's life easier and more comfortable. Its native token, EML Token (EML), was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing eml

eml (easy make life) is a mobile application development company leveraging the blockchain technology. The team has gone through multiple industries that disappeared due to smartphones and new industry sites restructured through smartphones, and based on these experiences, eml has directly created innovative industries.

There're multiple services provided by eml that make daily life easy, creating standards for a 'comfortable life'. ALL SERVICE is one of them. It's an enterprise specific A/S outsourcing service that is responsible for customer A/S through 17 specialized AS centers and logistics centers nationwide, as well as a combination of approximately 170 engineers and the latest mobile based IT technology. In addition to ALL SERVICE, there's also AS Expert, the Republic of Korea's first mobile AS service to make AS easier in multiple fields.

Furthermore, eml created SIDO, a new educational service application. It's an online educational content matching platform that can match the content users want. Another application called PAYP provides payment methods for various platform services. It will be used as a payment tool in the current development of service platforms and multiple planned projects. There's also FOOD PAY, which allows users to conveniently search for nearby restaurants anytime, anywhere.

DSPIDER is another service provided by eml. It's a digital content copyright protection solution. Through the core functions required for digital content management, users can more securely use their content for various businesses. It's suitable for all areas of content distribution, and eml is committed to providing innovative content management environments through powerful functionality.

About EML Token

EML is the native token of eml ecosystem. Whether it's in coffee shops, restaurants (FOOD PAY), mobile coupons, shopping, or on various platforms such as AS Expert, SIDO, ALL SERVICE, etc., EML's blockchain payment coins can imagine and innovate the value that life has never had before.

EML aims to implement a value-rational platform market by addressing the problems of platform business and structural problems of existing payment systems, through the adoption of a protocol business. By introducing fair incentives and appropriate payment solutions, EML strives to overthrow the structure of the existing platform market and transparently disclose the distribution process to enable participants to receive reasonable incentives.

Based on ERC-20, EML has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 10, 2023, investors who are interested in EML can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

