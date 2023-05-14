Austriacard: Austriacard Holdings, an Austrian group of high-tech IT in Hardware Embedded Security, reported results for Q1 2023. First quarter revenues increased by 48.7% reaching €89.8m, driven by strong performance of payment products and solutions in our focus areas being Challenger Banks, US, UK and Türkiye, as well as the growth in the product segment of secure data management solutions and postal distribution services. According to the company, economies of scale and higher average sales prices more than offset material and energy costs increase, increasing gross profit by 54.6% to €21.9m with an improved gross profit margin of 24.4%. CEO, Panagiotis Spyropoulos, noted: "We are on track to reach our FY2023 targets of 12%-15% revenue growth, 25%-30% Adj. EBITDA ...

