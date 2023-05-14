Strabag: The Management Board of construction group Strabag will propose a set of capital measures to the Annual General Meeting to reduce the shares held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited from the current 27.8% to below 25% (blocking minority). Rasperia is controlled by Oleg Deripaska, who has been on the EU sanctions list since 8 April 2022. The shares of Rasperia are currently frozen as a result. "We must do everything we can to reduce the disadvantages and risks arising from Rasperia's shareholding and strictly prevent any influence. This is the best way to protect the company's interests," explains CEO Klemens Haselsteiner. "Following the decisive measures taken since March 2022, this is now the next important step on this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...