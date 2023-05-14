Bringing 30% More Puff with the Revolutionary Ceramic Coil S1

FEELM launched its new innovative disposable vape solution FEELM Max, at the Vaper Expo UK 2023 in Birmingham on May 13.

As a leading vaping technology provider and flagship brand of atomization tech company SMOORE, FEELM unveiled the advanced FEELM Max solution which boasts three major breakthroughs: the advanced heating technology of the Ceramic Coil S1, a constant power control system and mindful design.

With the first products featuring the FEELM Max solution about to launch in the UK and EU markets, the launch was attended by many top level representatives from many client companies including BAT, RELX International, Totally Wicked, and KIWI.

Setting New 800-Puff Benchmark for 2 ML E-Liquid

The coil technology journey began with first-generation cotton wick coils, progressed to second-generation cotton mesh coil, and has now developed into the era of third-generation ceramic coil technology with the FEELM Max being the latest manifestation of this industry innovation.

Designed to deliver a superior vaping experience, the innovative FEELM Ceramic Coil S1 brings cutting-edge coil technology that offers an increased puff count, setting a new benchmark in the market.

Benefitting from its cotton-free design and the resulting improvement of e-liquid utilization, the FEELM Max is able to boost puff count by more than 30% compared to cotton coil disposable solutions, providing 800 more puffs and setting a new benchmark for 2ml. This innovation allows products using the FEELM Ceramic Coil S1 to offer increased puff counts while remaining totally compliant with all local regulations.

In addition, the new S1 coil decreases the amount of impurities from the heating process by 78%, resulting in fresher breath and no unpleasant aftertaste. This is a significant stride towards ensuring a clean and silky vaping experience for consumers.

Electronic and Design Breakthroughs

The FEELM Max solution uses a constant power energy management system for stable vaping and over 95% vapor consistency. This technology improves taste consistency by 35%, which further enhances the user experience.

FEELM Max products showcase a transparent e-liquid tank for both aesthetics and user convenience. No longer will vapers have to guess how much e-liquid is left in their device because one quick look will let them know. The CMF Lab refines this design through specialized research and has developed a scientific ergonomic model for the vaping industry.

First Industrial End-To-End Whole-Chain Recycling Scheme

FEELM has also launched the first industrial whole-chain recycling scheme, collaborating with RELX International in the UK. Conscious of the potential harm of vapes ending up in landfills, FEELM has taken the responsibility for implementing a scheme that will facilitate vape recycling to a fuller extent, thereby minimising the environmental impact.

The company's commitment to making recycling more accessible demonstrates its dedication to environmental sustainability. As the initiative gains traction, it could serve as a model for other industries looking to implement eco-friendly practices and engage adult customers in sustainability efforts.

Shaping a Sustainable and Compliant Future with Partners

FEELM's success is not solely due to its innovative technology and the relentless pursuit of excellence, but also the strong collaboration it has forged with its clients and industry partners.

Bing Du, the CEO and founder of RELX International stated at the event: "Thanks to the groundbreaking technology of FEELM Max, and driven by our legendary partnership with FEELM, RELX International is on course to revolutionize the vaping experience across the globe."

Liam Cagliarini, UK CEO of KIWI Vapor, the leading Italian brand, stated: "We aim to collaborate with FEELM on latest technology, and provide a consistency vaping experience for consumers."

Marcus Saxton, CEO of Totally Wicked, top British brand, added: "FEELM's innovative technology has enhanced the consumer experience. As a partner of FEELM, Totally Wicked shares the responsibility of promoting sustainability in the atomization industry through active participation in the recycling system."

FEELM intends to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in vaping technology, while keeping its commitment to sustainability and compliance at the heart of its operations. The company's mission to shape a better vaping industry, not only for today but for generations to come, remains stronger than ever.

About FEELM

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world's leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world's leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE

Founded in 2009, SMOORE is a global leader in atomization technology solutions, covering reduced-risk products, medical, pharmaceutical, and beauty atomization technologies. With inter-disciplinary atomization research and a diverse product portfolio, SMOORE is committed to becoming an advanced platform, aspired to make life better.

With continuous R&D investment and leading manufacturing capacity, SMOORE has 14 technology research centers worldwide and products are available in more than 50 countries and regions. SMOORE announced IPO in Hong Kong on July 10, 2020.

